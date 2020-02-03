February 3, 2020

Planned hydropower dams threaten fish in the tropics

by Radboud University Nijmegen

hydropower dam
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Planned hydropower dams will greatly increase threats for freshwater fish species because of habitat fragmentation, especially in the tropics. This was already suspected, but environmental researchers at Radboud University, PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency, Stanford Natural Capital Project and others now provide evidence by mapping how future dams affect the habitats of 10,000 fish species. They publish their findings in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) in the week of February 3rd.

For the first time, researchers have mapped the impact of current and future river dams on fish habitats worldwide. Their findings show that fragmentation of species inhabiting the Amazon, Niger, Congo, Salween and Mekong river basins will increase by about a quarter or more on average due to dams that are under construction or planned. Fish that stay within and do not migrate to the ocean will be most affected.

Dams impede fish movement

Although dams contribute to flood protection, energy supply and water security, they also pose a large threat to freshwater biodiversity. Because dams interrupt habitats, fish are blocked from moving to feeding and spawning grounds, causing an interruption in their life cycles. This was demonstrated by the recent extinction of the Chinese paddlefish, whose numbers were greatly reduced by dams within the species' habitat.

To better understand the degree to which dams affect freshwater fish habitats, the researchers combined data on the occurrence of 10,000 with the locations of around 40,000 existing and 3,700 planned large hydropower dams. "With this map, we have a global picture of where fish species are impacted by dams and where local conservation efforts should be fostered," says first author Valerio Barbarossa, environmental researcher at Radboud University and PBL.

Restoration measures

Current levels of due to dams are highest in the US, Europe, South Africa, India and China. "But especially in the tropics, where a lot of new are going to be built, impacts will be disproportional," says Barbarossa. "We see for example that the completion of only one dam close to the outlet of the Purari River in Papua New Guinea will decrease habitat connectivity by about 80% on average for freshwater fish there."

Strategic planning of dams might offer opportunities to avoid dams with such disproportional impacts. "These data and results will be of great value to inform planning of future dams and to evaluate cumulative impacts of dams and land use change," says Rafael Schmitt, Stanford Natural Capital Project researcher and second author on the study. "Of course, we knew that future river infrastructure development will impact species, but in most places with acute development pressure, there were very few comprehensive data to evaluate potential impacts."

"In the US and Europe, there are plans for the removal of decommissioned dams to restore the connectivity of the rivers. Some dams have already been removed," says Barbarossa. "Our can help to prioritize locations for restoration measures, such as dam removal and installation of bypasses."

Explore further

AI helps reduce Amazon hydropower dams' carbon footprint
More information: Valerio Barbarossa el al., "Impacts of current and future large dams on the geographic range connectivity of freshwater fish worldwide," PNAS (2020). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1912776117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Radboud University Nijmegen
Citation: Planned hydropower dams threaten fish in the tropics (2020, February 3) retrieved 3 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-hydropower-threaten-fish-tropics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments