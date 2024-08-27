Radboud University Nijmegen (Dutch: Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen, formerly Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen) is a public university with a strong focus on research in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Established in 1923 and situated in the oldest city of the Netherlands, it has seven faculties and enrolls over 19,130 students. Radboud was internationally ranked by QS World University Rankings, and placed at 138th. The first Nijmegen University was founded in 1655 and terminated around 1680. The Radboud University Nijmegen was established in 1923 as the Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen, or Catholic University of Nijmegen, and started out with 27 professors and 189 students. The university was founded because the Roman Catholic community wanted its own university. At the time, Roman Catholics in the Netherlands were disadvantaged and occupied almost no higher posts in government. After fierce competition with the cities of Den Bosch, Tilburg, The Hague and Maastricht, Nijmegen was chosen as the city to house the university. The subsequent Second World War hit the university hard.

Address
Nijmegen, Gelderland, Netherlands
Website
http://www.ru.nl/

'Carbon vault' peat suffers greatly from drought, finds study

Peatlands are affected more by drought than expected. This is concerning, as these ecosystems are an important ally in the fight against climate change. Following long periods of drought, peat is able to absorb little to ...

Ecology

Jan 10, 2024

0

3

Do fish suffer from oxygen starvation?

Larger fish are more likely to experience oxygen deficiency in warming water than smaller species. The same applies to fish with large cells, note researchers at Radboud University in their latest study. In addition, marine ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 25, 2022

0

7

Magnetic spins that 'freeze' when heated

Physicists observed a strange new type of behavior in a magnetic material when it's heated up. The magnetic spins "freeze" into a static pattern when the temperature rises, a phenomenon that normally occurs when the temperature ...

Quantum Physics

Jul 5, 2022

0

177

