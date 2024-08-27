Radboud University Nijmegen (Dutch: Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen, formerly Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen) is a public university with a strong focus on research in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Established in 1923 and situated in the oldest city of the Netherlands, it has seven faculties and enrolls over 19,130 students. Radboud was internationally ranked by QS World University Rankings, and placed at 138th. The first Nijmegen University was founded in 1655 and terminated around 1680. The Radboud University Nijmegen was established in 1923 as the Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen, or Catholic University of Nijmegen, and started out with 27 professors and 189 students. The university was founded because the Roman Catholic community wanted its own university. At the time, Roman Catholics in the Netherlands were disadvantaged and occupied almost no higher posts in government. After fierce competition with the cities of Den Bosch, Tilburg, The Hague and Maastricht, Nijmegen was chosen as the city to house the university. The subsequent Second World War hit the university hard.

Address Nijmegen, Gelderland, Netherlands Website http://www.ru.nl/

Subscribe to rss feed