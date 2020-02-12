February 12, 2020

Bringing public health to the forefront in gene set enrichment analysis

by The City University of New York

gene
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Gene set enrichment analysis is integral to the study of genomics, allowing researchers to interpret data collected at the level of single genes by their collective involvement in biological pathways. However, the assessment and comparison of such methods has been generally ad hoc and lacking in data related to public health.

In a paper published recently in the journal Briefings in Bioinformatics, Ludwig Geistlinger, an investigator with the CUNY Institute for Implementation Science in Public Health and CUNY SPH Associate Professor Levi Waldron provided the most thorough benchmarking of gene set enrichment analysis methods to date, along with and extensive curated databases for applying these benchmarks to new gene set enrichment methods.

"While most benchmarking studies of gene set enrichment analysis have employed simulations and a couple datasets on model organisms, our work incorporates a curated compendium of 75 expression datasets investigating 42 human diseases that have gene pathways of known relevance," says Geistlinger, the study's lead author. "This study improves our understanding of how gene set enrichment analysis methods perform in , and will help future developments focus on improvements relevant to . We wanted to provide specific advice to researchers about currently popular methods, but also to provide an easy-to-use framework for others to extend our efforts."

Explore further

Zoo improvements should benefit all animals
More information: Ludwig Geistlinger et al. Toward a gold standard for benchmarking gene set enrichment analysis, Briefings in Bioinformatics (2019). DOI: 10.1093/bib/bbz158
Provided by The City University of New York
Citation: Bringing public health to the forefront in gene set enrichment analysis (2020, February 12) retrieved 12 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-health-forefront-gene-enrichment-analysis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Amateur microscope mostly for children

Jan 26, 2020

Optical wireless communication ideas

Jan 26, 2020

Viewing Planets or stars from a high altitude

Jan 26, 2020

PM2.5 Monitor Question (particulates 2.5 microns or below)

Jan 25, 2020

Radon testing my first basement (already has a mitigation system)

Jan 25, 2020

What's an Ion's sound speed (Cs) in a plasma?

Jan 23, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments