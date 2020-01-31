January 31, 2020

Zoo improvements should benefit all animals

by University of Exeter

Zoo improvements should benefit all animals
Credit: Paul Rose

Zoo improvements should benefit all animals and include a wide range of "enrichment" techniques, researchers say.

Zoos have made great advances in "environmental enrichment"—making changes to encourage natural behaviour and improve animal wellbeing.

But researchers from the University of Exeter and the University of Winchester say efforts disproportionally focus on large, "popular" animals—with less focus on creatures such as invertebrates, fish and reptiles.

The study, based on interviews with zoo professionals, revealed support for enrichment—but a lack of evaluation and evidence to measure the effectiveness of changes.

"There are a range of different types of enrichment, and it seems that only certain types are used for certain species," said Dr. Paul Rose, of the University of Exeter.

"For example, enrichment for will often focus on the way they are fed.

"But nutrition is only one of the five categories of enrichment—along with the , sensory stimulation, occupation (activities) and ."

Previous Exeter research showed that research carried out in zoos focusses disproportionately on animals that are popular with zoo visitors—and a similar pattern exists in enrichment.

Zoo improvements should benefit all animals
Planting and use of cover helps a toad display natural behaviour and makes it more appealing to zoo visitors. Credit: Paul Rose

"It's common to see a lot of effort devoted to enriching the environment for lions or tigers," said Dr. Rose.

"But who considers giving enrichment to invertebrates?

"We wanted to investigate what enrichment is out there for the 'less exciting' species we house in the zoo.

"Invertebrates, birds, reptiles and fish are all complex beings, and each species has evolved for a particular niche—so it's possible to enrich their environments to reflect their natural habitats and social structures."

He added: "Different planting and features make enclosures rich and varied—and not just to human eyes.

"By considering natural history and a species' social structure we increase the appeal of this enriched to the animals themselves, and to the zoo's visitors."

The paper says environmental enrichment must be "underpinned by an evidence-based approach".

Zoo improvements should benefit all animals
The right types of perching and nesting material mean this weaver bird can build a nest. Credit: Paul Rose

"Zoos work hard to enrich environments, but they need to further evaluate its effectiveness," Dr. Rose said.

"As there is little published information on how well enrichment works, to get best practice we need to keep researching what animals 'get' out of the enrichment they are provided with, so we can see its long-term effect.

"What's great to see is that zoo professionals appreciate that a species' natural behaviour and its ecology are the driving force behind the design of enrichment, so we are giving enrichment to zoo animals that enables them to behave in a natural way.

"We just need to measure the effect of this.

"The more we can encourage people to do science at the zoo, the more information we will have on how zoo like or enjoy the enrichment they are provided with."

The paper, published in the Journal of Zoo and Aquarium Research, is entitled: "Concepts, applications, uses and evaluation of : Perceptions of zoo professionals."

Explore further

Environmental enrichment corrects errors in brain development
Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Zoo improvements should benefit all animals (2020, January 31) retrieved 31 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-zoo-benefit-animals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments