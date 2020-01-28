January 28, 2020

Tiny magnetic structures enhance medical science

by American Institute of Physics

Tiny magnetic structures enhance medical science
Schematic drawing showing action of magnetic nanoparticles on cancer cells. Credit: Celia Sousa

Small magnetic objects, which have been used successfully in technological applications such as data storage, are showing promise in the biomedical field. Magnetic nanostructures have interesting properties that enhance novel applications in medical diagnosis and allow the exploration of new therapeutic techniques.

In this week's Applied Physics Review researchers review the state of the art in this field. One especially interesting advance involves an exotic nanodisc configuration, known as a vortex state, where arrange into a curly geometry.

Isolating and separating from a blood or tissue sample is crucial for a variety of medical applications, such as gene therapy or cancer diagnosis and treatment. Standard procedures involve filtration and centrifugation, but cells of similar sizes or densities cannot be separated this way.

One approach to this problem has been to coat spherical iron oxide beads with antibodies that specifically bind the cells of interest. The desired cells are then separated with applied magnetic fields. However, this can require high strengths, so a second approach using nanowires has been tried.

A third way involves nanodiscs, either in a vortex state or a synthetic antiferromagnetic configuration, consisting of two ferromagnetic layers separated by one nonmagnetic layer. The surface of the small structures can be treated with fluorescent probes, allowing the investigators to observe motion of the particles in response to an applied field.

Another biomedical application that can benefit from is MRI. Because the basic technique has low sensitivity, contrast agents are usually needed. The most widely used agents are gadolinium complexes, but these have raised toxicity concerns. Both nanodiscs and nanowires coated with biocompatible substances have properties that would make them good MRI contrast agents.

An innovative application area of magnetic nanostructures involves targeted cell annihilation for cancer treatment. Nanodiscs created in a spin or synthetic antiferromagnetic configuration show great promise for this use.

High tumor cell death rates, up to 90%, were observed when relatively weak magnetic fields were used with them. The mechanism leading to cell death is a strong mechanical force that results when a rotating magnetic field spins the nanodiscs, destroying tumor cells from the inside.

Most of these studies have been carried out in the lab, so some situations, such as retention or excretion by internal organs or transport through capillaries, could still be an issue. Further study is required to address these real-world effects.

Explore further

Magnetic vortices observed in haematite
More information: "Magnetic nanostructures for emerging biomedical applications," Applied Physics Reviews, DOI: 10.1063/1.5121702
Journal information: Applied Physics Reviews

Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Tiny magnetic structures enhance medical science (2020, January 28) retrieved 28 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-tiny-magnetic-medical-science.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments