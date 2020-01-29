January 29, 2020

Scientists develop 'metalloenzyme' biosensor for monitoring ethylene levels in fruits

by RIKEN

Scientists develop “metalloenzye” biosensor for monitoring ethylene levels in fruits
Outline of the research. Credit: RIKEN

Scientists from an international group led by the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research in Japan have developed a simple way to monitor the level of ethylene, an important hormone, in plants. Ethylene is involved in many processes in plants, such as the ripening of fruits and the dropping of leaves in the autumn. The detection was done by an artificial metalloenzyme, meaning a protein—in this case albumin—that encloses a metal that acts as a catalyst.

Metalloenzymes are very common in nature, functioning in places like the blood, where iron atoms in hemoglobin help to transport oxygen, or in plant chloroplasts, where manganese atoms help the process of photosynthesis. The proteins allow the metal catalysts to pass through the body into the tissues where they are needed without being "quenched" by antioxidants such as glutathione. Chemical "design" is now allowing human scientists to design artificial metalloenzymes, modeled after molecules, but that perform functions that are not found in nature.

For the current study, published in Nature Communications, co-lead authors Kenward Vong and Shohei Eda of the RIKEN CPR decided to focus their work on a biosensor to detect . Ethylene gas is one of the three major hormones that use. It is known to be involved both in the development of plants, such as ripening, losing leaves before the winter, and growing new leaves, and in response to stresses such as predation and drought. For this reason, ethylene is commonly applied to fruit plants to encourage the fruits to ripen.

Scientists develop “metalloenzye” biosensor for monitoring ethylene levels in fruits
Fluorescent image (top center) shows the concentration of ethylene in different parts of a kiwi fruit. Credit: RIKEN

They designed a molecule containing an albumin scaffold used to hold a ruthenium catalyst, designed in such a way that it would become fluorescent in the presence of ethylene. They tested the metalloenzyme on various fruits and vegetables, and they found that it was able to detect the presence of ethylene in fruits as they ripened. Unlike previous biosensors of ethylene, however, it was able to show the distribution of the ethylene over the fruit, providing a detailed spatial and temporal map of how the ethylene spread. The group then used an experimental plant model, Arabidopsis thaliana, to examine the release of ethylene in response to stresses such as pathogens, and they found that the bioassay was able to accurately detect the presence of the ethylene.

According to Katsunori Tanaka, the leader of the research group, "Our work has two important implications. One is in the field of artificial metalloenzymes, where we have been able to use a principle of nature to produce something that does not exist in nature. And secondly, our work will contribute to understanding how ethylene is produced in plants, as we can measure the concentration of ethylene when it is still within cells."

The group plans to continue work to improve the system, for example by making its reactivity faster so that it can measure before it transition to gas, and to improve its capacity to enter into cells rather than remaining in the extracellular environment.

Explore further

Detecting ethylene, the fruit ripening hormone
More information: Kenward Vong et al. An artificial metalloenzyme biosensor can detect ethylene gas in fruits and Arabidopsis leaves, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-13758-2
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by RIKEN
Citation: Scientists develop 'metalloenzyme' biosensor for monitoring ethylene levels in fruits (2020, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-scientists-metalloenzyme-biosensor-ethylene-fruits.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electrodeposition of copper -- Why are the anodic and cathodic Tafel curves different?

Jan 25, 2020

Need an odorless additive that can to turn liquid into solid

Jan 25, 2020

Zinc chloride as Lewis acid

Jan 25, 2020

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jan 25, 2020

Something funny happened on the way to neutrality!

Jan 24, 2020

Reducing the Temperature of the Hall-Héroult Process

Jan 21, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments