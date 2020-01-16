January 16, 2020

NASA catches the dissipation of Tropical Cyclone Claudia

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA catches the dissipation of Tropical Cyclone Claudia
On Jan. 16, 2020, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Claudia as it was dissipating in the Southern Indian Ocean. Credit: NASA Worldview

Tropical Cyclone Claudia was dissipating in the Southern Indian Ocean when NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of storm as it flew overhead in its orbit around the Earth.

On Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. EST (2100 UTC) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) noted in their final warning that Tropical Cyclone Claudia's maximum sustained winds were down to 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph). Claudia was far from land, near latitude 21.4 degrees south and longitude 104.8 degrees east, about 521 nautical miles west of Learmonth, Australia.

On Jan. 16, 2020, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Claudia that showed the storm was dissipating. Strong northeasterly had pushed the bulk of clouds to the southwest of the center of circulation. The center appeared exposed and surrounded by a wispy circle of clouds in the Terra satellite image.

The JTWC forecast said Claudia remnants are expected to continue moving in a southwest direction and dissipate later today, Jan. 16.

Explore further

NASA tracking Tropical Storm Claudia battling wind shear
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA catches the dissipation of Tropical Cyclone Claudia (2020, January 16) retrieved 16 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-nasa-dissipation-tropical-cyclone-claudia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hydrogen in the gas grid

20 hours ago

Highest recorded temperature in a given year

Jan 15, 2020

20200108 Finally some lightning

Jan 11, 2020

Complex Series of Geologic Processes Generated Seizmic Humming

Jan 09, 2020

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Jan 09, 2020

Are changes in the Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown and the ice ages?

Jan 09, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments