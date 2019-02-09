NASA finds Tropical Cyclone Gelena in the middle of the Southern Indian Ocean

February 13, 2019, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
On Feb. 13, 2019, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Gelena in the Southern Indian Ocean that showed bands of thunderstorms spiraling into the center. Credit: NASA Worldview, EARTH Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

Visible imagery from NASA's Terra satellite showed a weaker Tropical Storm Gelena far from land areas, and in the middle of the Southern Indian Ocean.

On Feb. 13, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Gelena. The image showed bands of thunderstorms spiraling into a cloud-filled, but defined low level circulation with the bulk of its associated convection and clouds pushed eastward from .

At 10 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Feb. 13, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted that Oma had maximum sustained winds near 55 knots (63 mph/102 kph). It was centered near 26.0 degrees north latitude and 79.2 degrees east longitude. That's 1,193 nautical miles east-southeast of Port Louis, Mauritius. Omi was moving east-southeast.

JTWC has forecast Gelena to continue moving southeastward and weakening to dissipation in two days.

NASA catches development of Tropical Cyclone Gelena

February 6, 2019

Visible-light imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed the development of Tropical Depression 13S into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Gelena intensified rapidly and appeared to have a cloud-filled eye.

