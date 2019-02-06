NASA satellite shows Tropical Cyclone Gelena near Madagascar

February 7, 2019, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA satellite shows Tropical Cyclone Gelena near Madagascar
On Feb. 7, 2019, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Cyclone Gelena in the Southern Indian Ocean. The image showed thunderstorms wrapping into the low-level center. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

A visible-light image from NASA's Terra satellite revealed Tropical Cyclone Gelena was strengthening off the northeastern coast of Madagascar.

On Feb. 7, 2019, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, or MODIS, aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Gelena. The visible-light image showed bands of thunderstorms wrapping into what the Joint Typhoon Warning Center called "an intermittent eye feature." The western quadrant had the bulk of clouds and thunderstorms that extended to the northern tip of Madagascar.

At 10 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Feb. 7, Gelena was located near 13.1 degrees south latitude and 53.7 east longitude, approximately 453 nautical miles north-northwest of St. Denis, La Reunion Island. Gelena was moving to south-southeast. Maximum sustained winds were near 75 knots (86 mph/139 kph). Gelena is a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale.

Forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center expect Gelena to strengthen rapidly while moving southeast. Gelena is forecast to move away from Madagascar over the next several days, but will pass close enough to Mauritius for the island to feel the tropical cyclone's effects.

The will peak at 120 knots (138 mph/222 kph) upon to Rodrigues on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Explore further: NASA catches development of Tropical Cyclone Gelena

Related Stories

NASA catches development of Tropical Cyclone Gelena

February 6, 2019

Visible-light imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed the development of Tropical Depression 13S into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Gelena intensified rapidly and appeared to have a cloud-filled eye.

NASA finds a pinhole eye in Tropical Cyclone Funani

February 7, 2019

Visible-light imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed the development of a small eye in Tropical Cyclone Funani as the storm rapidly intensified into a major hurricane in the Southern Indian Ocean.

Recommended for you

Gaia clocks new speeds for Milky Way-Andromeda collision

February 7, 2019

ESA's Gaia satellite has looked beyond our Galaxy and explored two nearby galaxies to reveal the stellar motions within them and how they will one day interact and collide with the Milky Way – with surprising results.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.