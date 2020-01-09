January 9, 2020

Copper-based nanomaterials can kill cancer cells in mice

by KU Leuven

cancer
Cancer cell during cell division. Credit: National Institutes of Health

An interdisciplinary team of scientists from KU Leuven, the University of Bremen, the Leibniz Institute of Materials Engineering, and the University of Ioannina has succeeded in killing tumour cells in mice using nano-sized copper compounds together with immunotherapy. After the therapy, the cancer did not return.

Recent advances in therapy use one's own immunity to fight the cancer. However, in some cases, immunotherapy has proven unsuccessful. The team of biomedical researchers, physicists, and chemical engineers found that tumours are sensitive to copper oxide nanoparticles—a compound composed of copper and oxygen. Once inside a living organism, these nanoparticles dissolve and become toxic. By creating the nanoparticles using iron oxide, the researchers were able to control this process to eliminate , while healthy cells were not affected.

"Any material that you create at a nanoscale has slightly different characteristics than its normal-sized counterpart," explain Professor Stefaan Soenen and Dr. Bella B. Manshian from the Department of Imaging and Pathology, who worked together on the study. "If we would ingest in large quantities, they can be dangerous, but at a nanoscale and at controlled, safe, concentrations, they can actually be beneficial."

As the researchers expected, the cancer returned after treating with only the nanoparticles. Therefore, they combined the nanoparticles with immunotherapy. "We noticed that the copper compounds not only could kill the tumour cells directly, they also could assist those cells in the that fight foreign substances, like tumours," says Dr. Manshian.

The combination of the nanoparticles and immunotherapy made the tumours disappear entirely and, as a result, works as a vaccine for lung and colon cancer—the two types that were investigated in the study. To confirm their finding, the researchers injected tumour cells back into the mice. These cells were immediately eliminated by the immune system, which was on the lookout for any new, similar, cells invading the body.

The authors state that the novel technique can be used for about sixty percent of all cancers, given that the cancer cells stem from a mutation in the p53 gene. Examples include lung, breast, ovarian, and colon cancer.

A is that the tumours disappeared without the use of chemotherapy, which typically comes with major side-effects. Chemotherapeutic drugs not only attack cancer cells, they often damage healthy cells along the way. For example, some of these drugs wipe out white blood cells, abolishing the immune system.

"As far as I'm aware, this is the first time that metal oxides are used to efficiently fight cancer with long-lasting immune effects in live models," Professor Soenen says. "As a next step, we want to create other metal , and identify which particles affect which types of cancer. This should result in a comprehensive database."

The team also plans to test derived from cancer patient tissue. If the results remain the same, Professor Soenen plans to set up a clinical trial. For that to happen, however, there are still some hurdles along the way. He explains: "Nanomedicine is on the rise in the U.S. and Asia, but Europe is lagging behind. It's a challenge to advance in this field, because doctors and engineers often speak a different language. We need more , so that we can understand each other better and build upon each other's knowledge."

Explore further

Immune cell discovery opens door to new powerful cancer therapies
More information: Hendrik Naatz et al, Model-Based Nanoengineered Pharmacokinetics of Iron-Doped Copper Oxide for Nanomedical Applications, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2019). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201912312
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by KU Leuven
Citation: Copper-based nanomaterials can kill cancer cells in mice (2020, January 9) retrieved 9 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-copper-based-nanomaterials-cancer-cells-mice.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sodium Potassium Pump's role in Breathing?

Dec 13, 2019

Dinosaur tail found preserved in amber, what can we learn?

Dec 11, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Dec 11, 2019

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Dec 10, 2019

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Dec 05, 2019

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments