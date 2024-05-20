The Katholieke Universiteit Leuven listen (help·info), now referring to itself simply as KU Leuven, is a Dutch-speaking university in Flanders, Belgium. It is located at the centre of the historic town of Leuven, home to the university since 1425. The Catholic University of Leuven, to a certain extent Belgium's oldest university, split into the KU Leuven and the French-language Université catholique de Louvain, which moved to Louvain-la-Neuve in Wallonia. Since the fifteenth century, Louvain, as it is still often called, has been a major contributor to the development of Catholic theology. With 36,923 students in 2009–2010, the KU Leuven is the largest university in Belgium and the Low Countries. The Katholieke Universiteit Leuven also has a campus at Kortrijk, formerly known as Katholieke Universiteit Leuven Afdeling Kortrijk (KULAK). The university now also offers several programs in English. Times Higher Education ranked the KU Leuven as the world's 67th best university (2011-2012). It ranks among what The Guardian calls world's "super-elite universities".

Address Leuven, Belgium, Belgium Website http://www.kuleuven.be/english/

