January 29, 2020

Barramundi seek safe refuge after rains

by Charles Darwin University

Barra seek safe refuge after rains
Research has found that barramundi exhibit very accurate homing behaviour. Credit: Northern Australia Environmental Resources Hub

Research to understand the movements of fish in Top End waterways has found that barramundi exhibit very accurate homing behavior, traveling up to 80 km to their "home" billabongs after wet season rains.

Funded through the Australian Government's National Environmental Research Program (Northern Australia Hub) the research was recently published in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

Charles Darwin University Associate Professor and project lead David Crook said the research aimed to improve understanding of the seasonal movements of large-bodied fish in tropical rivers.

"It is widely understood that as the wet season rains flow into floodplains, fish begin to leave the refuge of their dry-season waterholes to capitalize on the abundance of new aquatic habitat and ," Dr. Crook said.

"What we wanted to understand was the movements and behavior of individual fish and their dispersal over floodplains."

To find out, Dr. Crook worked with researchers from the Department of Primary Industry and Resources, Fisheries Division and with support from Parks Australia, to implant into 25 barramundi and 29 fork-tail catfish to track their movements over an eight-month flood cycle in Kakadu's South Alligator River, 300 kms south-east of Darwin.

"We found that the majority of fish that survived the wet season sought out and recolonized their 'home' billabong, even if there was suitable habitat closer to their wet season feeding grounds," he said.

Dr. Crook said both species altered their behavior in response to changes in the availability and distribution of aquatic habitat.

"Although there was a lot of individual variation in patterns, some barramundi and catfish traveled up to 80 km from their dry-season waterhole during the wet," Dr. Crook said.

He said this type of homing behavior allowed fish to travel widely to seek food during the wet , while reducing the risk of fish becoming stuck on drying floodplains as the flood waters receded.

"This has helped address a gap in understanding the behavior and fates of individual ," he said. "It gives us a better understanding of food webs and energy flows in these dynamic river systems as environmental conditions change."

Explore further

Can salmon eat their way out of climate change?
More information: David A. Crook et al. Tracking the resource pulse: Movement responses of fish to dynamic floodplain habitat in a tropical river, Journal of Animal Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2656.13146
Journal information: Journal of Animal Ecology

Provided by Charles Darwin University
Citation: Barramundi seek safe refuge after rains (2020, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-barramundi-safe-refuge.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments