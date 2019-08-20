August 20, 2019

African elephants demonstrate movements that vary in response to ecological change

by Colorado State University

African elephants demonstrate movements that vary in response to ecological change
Results from this study bring new light to elephants' individuality, said Associate Professor George Wittemyer. Credit: Guillaume Bastille-Rousseau/Colorado State University

Wild African elephants, known for their intelligence, show markedly different movements and reactions to the same risks and resources. A new study led by Colorado State University and Save the Elephants reveals the magnitude and complexity of this variation in behavior and how it occurs in space and time, and among individual animals.

The findings, published in the September issue of Ecology Letters, indicate how employ a diverse array of strategies that they adjust based on ecological changes. In particular, poaching causes elephants to switch their movements. The study results indicate that landscape conservation efforts should consider the needs of the different tactics elephants display.

The research team used GPS tracking data from more than 150 individual elephants followed over 17 years in the Samburu and Buffalo Springs National Reserve in northern Kenya as part of Save the Elephants' long-term monitoring project. The scientists evaluated individual of elephants to identify how each animal used various food and . They then developed new analytical approaches to understand what drives variations among individual elephant behaviors.

The authors found that many elephants were targeting a specific resource, while others were avoiding that same resource—an unintuitive result, given that movement of most species is driven by the same factors of food, security and social interactions. The variation in elephant behaviors was stronger during the resource-limited dry season, compared with the resource-rich wet season, suggesting a key driver of the different movement strategies was avoidance of competition with other elephants.

African elephants demonstrate movements that vary in response to ecological change
The research team used GPS tracking data from more than 150 individual elephants followed over 17 years in the Samburu and Buffalo Springs National Reserve in northern Kenya as part of Save the Elephants' long-term monitoring project. Credit: Guillaume Bastille-Rousseau/ Colorado State University

"The extent and complexity of the variation among individuals was greater than we anticipated and demonstrated much more diversity than that found in other species," said Guillaume Bastille-Rousseau, a post-doctoral fellow at CSU and lead author of the study.

George Wittemyer, an associate professor of fish, wildlife and conservation biology at CSU and co-author of the study, noted that elephants are hyper-social, with social interactions structuring everything in their lives, including their movements and space use.

"The results from this study bring new light to elephants' individuality, where even when using the same location and facing the same constraints, elephants do not conform to a single behavior," said Wittemyer, who also serves as the chairman of the scientific board of Save the Elephants. "We found this individuality was most clear in the manner by which elephants interact with humans, with some more willing to take risks than others."

Bastille-Rousseau said the team was amazed to see that the elephants shifted their tactics over time, apparently adjusting their strategies relative to changes in the landscape.

"The next step for our research will be to try to understand if individuals displaying a given tactic are more successful than individuals using a different tactic," he said.

Explore further

Humans 'must be better neighbours' to save elephants
More information: Guillaume Bastille-Rousseau et al, Leveraging multidimensional heterogeneity in resource selection to define movement tactics of animals, Ecology Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1111/ele.13327
Journal information: Ecology Letters

Provided by Colorado State University
Citation: African elephants demonstrate movements that vary in response to ecological change (2019, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-african-elephants-movements-vary-response.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

16 hours ago

Backcross vs Testcross difference: Research on mitochondrial genes

16 hours ago

Nearing a cure for Ebola

Aug 19, 2019

Pre-Eukaryotic Cells of the Asgard Superphylum Cultured in Japan!

Aug 13, 2019

Molekule - The air purifier that literally destroys toxins - ??

Aug 12, 2019

What can we do to reduce depression or improve motivation?

Aug 11, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Anonym287208
1 hour ago
I am making a real GOOD MONEY one Hundred$ online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly $30k, this online work is simple and straightforward, don't have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. Try it your self..............www.career31.com
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration