Colorado State University (also referred to as Colorado State and CSU) is a public research university located in Fort Collins, Colorado. The university is the state's land grant university, and the flagship university of the Colorado State University System. The current enrollment is approximately 29,932 students, including resident and non-resident instruction students. The university has approximately 1,540 faculty in eight colleges and 55 academic departments. Bachelor's degrees are offered in 65 fields of study, with Master's degrees in 55 fields. Colorado State confers doctoral degrees in 40 fields of study, in addition to a professional degree in veterinary medicine. In 2011, CSU's research expenditures were $330 million - ranking second in the nation for public universities without a medical school. Colorado State University is a land-grant institution classified as a Carnegie Doctoral/Research University-Extensive. CSU was founded as Colorado Agricultural College in 1870, six years before the Colorado Territory gained statehood. It was one of 68 land-grant colleges established under the Morrill Act of 1862. Doors opened to a freshman class of 5 students in 1879.

Address 1062 Campus Delivery Building, Fort Collins, Colorado, United States of America 80523 Website http://www.colostate.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colorado_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

