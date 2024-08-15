Warming waters and nutrient overload: A dangerous combination threatening our rivers and lakes
Warming water temperatures and increased nutrient levels are putting freshwater ecosystems at serious risk, new research has revealed.
Ecology
Aug 15, 2024
A study by Kim Medley and others found that dragonflies with dark wing markings have a lower risk of extinction.
Plants & Animals
Jul 29, 2024
Ask a 10-year-old to name some extinct animals and they can usually rattle off ancient species such as the Tasmanian Tiger, Woolly Mammoth and Dodo. Some may even be able to tell you what the animals used to look like without ...
Ecology
Jul 9, 2024
Co-developed by Umeå university, a method to measure the decay of plant material with the help of simple tea bags has quickly become the standard in scientific research as well as a favorite teaching activity throughout ...
Ecology
Jul 3, 2024
It is known that people have been bringing alien bird species onto islands for thousands of years, but how this has shaped the diversity of those species has just been brought to light by a study published in the journal ...
Ecology
Jul 2, 2024
More diverse wildlife thrives on farms, benefiting both farmers and the environment, when there is variety in the agricultural landscape, a global study has found.
Ecology
Jun 5, 2024
Habitat change, fragmentation, and reduction caused by human activity are significant threats to the natural environment, leading to a decline in biodiversity and increased species extinction. Among the most vulnerable are ...
Plants & Animals
May 29, 2024
New research on desert isopods' dietary preferences is the revelation of the complex factors influencing their food choices. By understanding how these animals meticulously regulate their nutrient intake and prefer biological ...
Ecology
May 7, 2024
Researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno have completed one of the most extensive river resilience studies, examining how river ecosystems recover following floods. They developed a novel modeling approach that used ...
Ecology
Feb 16, 2024
The importance of moth caterpillars for common garden birds has been revealed in a new study. Researchers have found that years when moth numbers were up resulted in increased population growth for the blue tit.
Plants & Animals
Jan 22, 2024
