Charles Darwin University (CDU) is an Australian public university with about 22,083 students as of 2011. The University offers a wide range of Higher Education degrees and Vocational Education and Training courses with flexible study options, including part-time, external and online. CDU has campuses in the Darwin suburb of Casuarina, the city of Palmerston, and the towns of Alice Springs, Katherine and Nhulunbuy, with smaller training centres in Jabiru, Tennant Creek and Yulara. Charles Darwin University was created on 1 January 2004 from the amalgamation of Northern Territory University (NTU) of Darwin and Centralian College of Alice Springs. The University is named after Charles Darwin, the celebrated English naturalist.

