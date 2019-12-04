December 4, 2019

Untangling the branches in the mammal tree of life

by Yale University

tree of life
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The mammal tree of life is a real leaner. Some branches are weighed down with thousands of species—we're looking at you, rodents and bats—while others hold just a few species.

Now we may have a better idea why.

In a new study published in the journal PLOS Biology, researchers at Yale University unveil a complete overhaul of the way species data is brought together and analyzed to construct an evolutionary tree of life for mammals. It's aimed at giving scientists, conservation managers, policymakers, and environmentalists more accurate, comprehensive information about and relationships, past and present.

"The fossil and genomic data we use are often fragmentary and messy, but the reality is we are reconstructing events that occurred millions of years ago in long-extinct mammals," said Nathan Upham, a Yale postdoctoral associate in ecology and evolutionary biology and first author of the study.

Of the roughly 6,000 species of living mammals, most of them are rodents (42%) or bats (24%), while common mammals such as cows, pigs, sheep, cats, raccoons, and monkeys consist of relatively few species. Yet up to this point, attempts to formulate a tree of life for mammals have been unable to explain this unevenness of species diversity.

Upham and senior author Walter Jetz, professor of ecology and at Yale, took a new approach. They reconstructed the evolutionary relationships of species by creating "patches" of smaller, more accurate evolutionary that were then linked to a carefully developed "backbone" representing the deep divergences in the tree. This resulted in 10,000 big trees—designed so they can be studied individually or together—that also point out the remaining gaps in data for the overall tree of life.

"We're calling it a 'backbone-and-patch' approach," Jetz said. "For the first time, we're able to characterize the genetic relationships of essentially all living mammals while transparently relaying the parts that remain uncertain. It should enable advances in a variety of fields, including comparative biology, ecology, and conservation."

The completeness and accuracy of this information is important, Jetz added, as evolutionary distinctiveness is increasingly used to determine conservation priorities. Therefore, it can be useful for researchers and policymakers in the U.S. to know that the closest genetic relatives of the pronghorn antelope in the U.S. are not nearby mammal species, but giraffes and okapi in Africa.

The researchers also developed an interactive tool for exploring the mammal tree of life. The interface, which is downloadable, lets users examine information both at the species level and also more broadly.

Upham said further research will use the new information to look at how the uneven distribution of species in the mammal tree of life is related to among mammal populations, which can lead to higher rates of speciation—the evolutionary process of forming new —and extinction.

Jacob Esselstyn of Louisiana State University is co-author of the study.

Explore further

Evolutionary diversity is associated with Amazon forest productivity
Journal information: PLoS Biology

Provided by Yale University
Citation: Untangling the branches in the mammal tree of life (2019, December 4) retrieved 4 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-untangling-mammal-tree-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question about neuroscience and psychology

14 hours ago

Scientists engineer E. coli that eats carbon dioxide

Dec 01, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Nov 27, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 27, 2019

Recombination and intergenic distance

Nov 24, 2019

Varicose vein treatment with fiber lasers

Nov 23, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments