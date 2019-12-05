December 5, 2019

Recycling nutrient-rich industrial waste products enhances soil, reduces carbon

by Beth Hall Davis, University of Tennessee

Recycling nutrient-rich industrial waste products enhances soil, reduces carbon
Sprayers, like this one, can distribute many materials across crops. In this research study, the team applied inactivated spent microbial mass (SMB) and measured maize yields over two growing seasons and changes in soil carbon. Credit: D. O'Dell, UTIA.

Recycling biotechnology byproducts can enhance soil health while reducing carbon emissions and maintaining crop yields.

A recent paper in Agrosystems, Geosciences & Environment examines the possible benefits of a new kind of crop fertilizer. Researchers from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, along with collaborators from DuPont, USDA, MetCorps, and Oklahoma State University, studied two fields of maize (Zea mays L. var. indentata): one plot treated with heat-inactivated spent microbial mass (SMB), and one plot treated with a typical farmer fertilizer practice. SMB is a biotechnology waste byproduct that can provide nutrients contained in conventional fertilizers. Over the course of one year, researchers measured the net ecosystem exchange of carbon dioxide (net CO2 emissions) between the crop surface and atmosphere of the two plots. Researchers also measured yields of maize over two growing seasons, in addition to changes in over 1.7 years.

"Reusing industrial biotechnology by-products has become an important component of circular bio-economies," says Deb O'Dell, lead investigator. During the research, O'Dell was a graduate research assistant in the Department of Biosystems Engineering and Soil Science, working under the guidance of co-author and professor Neal Eash. "When nutrient-rich wastes are returned to , improves and crop productivity increases," says Eash. "Also, re-using waste streams can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve soil fertility, which could generate greater environmental benefits as well." James Zahn of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, LLC, adds that, "Applying the rich source of nutrients in DuPont's biotechnology waste to agriculture has potential not only to replace mineral fertilizers but to enhance the soil and improve ."

According to the research findings, the addition of SMB provided similar to that of typical farmer fertilization practices; however, the SMB had to be applied at greater rates. The team also found the annual net ecosystem exchange of carbon dioxide was greater for the SMB application than for the farmer practice plot, although some excess emissions appear to be recycled back into the ecosystem. "The greater application of SMB shows the potential to enrich ecosystem productivity and environmental sustainability through the conversion of waste nutrients into greater yields, greater plant biomass and increased soil carbon," the paper's authors suggest.

Overall, the research found that utilizing carbon-rich waste nutrients increases soil organic matter, improves the physical and chemical properties of the soil, and creates a reservoir of plant nutrients, providing environmental and agricultural benefits that extend beyond the immediate application and harvest yield.

Explore further

Study shows cover crops and perennials do not necessarily increase carbon storage in soil
More information: Deb O'Dell et al, Nutrient Source and Tillage Effects on Maize: II. Yield, Soil Carbon, and Carbon Dioxide Emissions, age (2019). DOI: 10.2134/age2019.05.0036
Journal information: AGE

Provided by University of Tennessee
Citation: Recycling nutrient-rich industrial waste products enhances soil, reduces carbon (2019, December 5) retrieved 5 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-recycling-nutrient-rich-industrial-products-soil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Dec 04, 2019

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 27, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Nov 25, 2019

Effects of a Change of Direction of the Rotation of the Earth?

Nov 22, 2019

M7.1 Molucca Sea, Northern Indonesia

Nov 16, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments