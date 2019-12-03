December 3, 2019

Through the eyes of animals

by University of Queensland

'Most animals have completely different visual systems to humans, so -- for many species -- it is unclear how they see complex visual information or color patterns in nature, and how this drives their behavior.' Credit: The University of Queensland

Humans are now closer to seeing through the eyes of animals, thanks to an innovative software framework developed by researchers from the University of Queensland and the University of Exeter.

Ph.D. candidate Cedric van den Berg from UQ's School of Biological Sciences said that, until now, it has been difficult to understand how animals really saw the world.

"Most animals have completely different visual systems to humans, so—for many species—it is unclear how they see complex visual information or in nature, and how this drives their behaviour," he said.

"The Quantitative Colour Pattern Analysis (QCPA) is a collection of innovative digital image processing techniques and designed to solve this problem.

"Collectively, these tools greatly improve our ability to analyse complex visual information through the eyes of animals."

Dr. Jolyon Troscianko the study's co-leader from the University of Exeter said patterns have been key to understanding many fundamental evolutionary problems, such as how signal to each other or hide from predators.

"We have known for many years that understanding animal vision and signalling depends on combining colour and pattern information, but the available techniques were near impossible to implement without some key advances we developed for this framework."

Cedric van den Berg uses a protoype camera system to take calibrated pictures of a nudibranch mollusc at Lizard Island on the Great Barrier Reef. Credit: Emily Guevara and Cedric van den Berg

The framework's use of digital photos means it can be used in almost any habitat—even underwater—using anything from off-the-shelf cameras to sophsiticated full-spectrum imaging systems.

"You can even access most of its capabilities by using a cheap (~ $110 AUD, £60 GBP, $80 USD) smartphone to capture photos," Dr. Troscianko said.

It took four years to develop and test the technology, which included the development of an extensive interactive online platform to provide researchers, teachers and students with user-guides, tutorials and worked examples of how to use the tools.

UQ's Dr. Karen Cheney said the framework can be applied to a wide range of environmental conditions and visual systems.

"The flexibility of the framework allows researchers to investigate the colour patterns and natural surroundings of a wide range of organisms, such as insects, birds, fish and flowering plants," she said.

A field of bluebells from the perspective of a human (left) and a bee (right). Credit: Jolyon Troscianko

"For example, we can now truly understand the impacts of coral bleaching for camouflaged reef creatures in a new and informative way."

"We're helping people—wherever they are—to cross the boundaries between human and animal visual perception."

"It's really a platform that anyone can build on, so we're keen to see what future breakthroughs are ahead."

The study is published in Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

More information: Cedric P. van den Berg et al, Quantitative Colour Pattern Analysis (QCPA): A comprehensive framework for the analysis of colour patterns in nature, Methods in Ecology and Evolution (2019). DOI: 10.1111/2041-210X.13328
Journal information: Methods in Ecology and Evolution

Provided by University of Queensland
Citation: Through the eyes of animals (2019, December 3) retrieved 3 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-eyes-animals.html
User comments