November 12, 2019

Widespread misinterpretation of gene expression data

by Public Library of Science

RNA
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Reproducibility is a major challenge in experimental biology, and with the increasing complexity of data generated by genomic-scale techniques this concern is immensely amplified. RNA-seq, one of the most widely used methods in modern molecular biology, allows in a single test the simultaneous measurement of the expression level of all the genes in a given sample. New research publishing November 12 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Shir Mandelbaum, Zohar Manber, Orna Elroy-Stein, and Ran Elkon from Tel Aviv University, identifies a frequent technical bias in data generated by RNA-seq technology, which recurrently leads to false results.

Analysing dozens of publicly available RNA-seq datasets, which profiled the cellular responses to numerous different stresses, Mandelbaum and colleagues noticed that sets of particularly short or long repeatedly showed changes in expression level (as shown by the apparent number of RNA transcripts from a given gene).

Puzzled by this recurring pattern, the authors then asked whether it reflects some universal biological response common to many different triggers or it rather stems from some experimental artefact. To tackle this question, they compared replicate samples from the same biological condition. Differences in between replicates can reflect technical effects that are not related to the experiment's biological factor of interest. Unexpectedly, the same pattern of particularly short or long genes showing changes in expression level was observed in these comparisons between replicates, demonstrating that this pattern is the result of a technical bias that seemed to be coupled with gene length.

A main goal of RNA-seq experiments is to characterize that are activated or repressed in response to the conditions of interest. Notably, specific biological processes are executed by products of particularly short and long genes. For example, many of the short genes encode proteins that constitute the ribosome, the cell's protein-making machinery. Conversely, many of the long genes encode proteins that constitute the extra-cellular matrix (ECM), the network of macromolecules that provide cells with an external structural support.

Mandelbaum and colleagues were able to show how, in many RNA-seq datasets, the length bias they detected, combined with some flaws in the , can lead to the false identification of specific biological functions (including ribosome and ECM-related functions) as to the conditions tested. Importantly, the study also shows how this bias can be removed from the data, thus filtering out false calls while preserving the biologically genuine ones.

Recent years have witnessed a growing alarm about false results in biological research, sometimes referred to as the reproducibility crisis. This study emphasizes the importance of proper statistical handling of data to lessen the number of misleading findings.

Explore further

Study finds age hinders cancer development
More information: Mandelboum S, Manber Z, Elroy-Stein O, Elkon R (2019) Recurrent functional misinterpretation of RNA-seq data caused by sample-specific gene length bias. PLoS Biol 17(11): e3000481. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000481
Journal information: PLoS Biology

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Widespread misinterpretation of gene expression data (2019, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-widespread-misinterpretation-gene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
50 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 10, 2019

New bipedal great ape has been discovered. Danuvius guggenmosi.

Nov 10, 2019

Vasoconstriction from Sympathetic NS?

Nov 07, 2019

"Saving viral DNA"

Nov 06, 2019

Sleep and Wound Healing

Nov 04, 2019

Improving hearing "Signal to Noise" by turning your head

Nov 04, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments