November 5, 2019

Suspended layers make a special superconductor

by University of Groningen

Suspended layers make a special superconductor
A schematic (top) and SEM picture (bottom) of the suspended double layer of molybdenum disulfide with ionic liquid gating. Credit: Justin Ye group, Zernike Institute for Advanced Materials, University of Groningen

In superconducting materials, an electric current will flow without any resistance. There are quite a few practical applications of this phenomenon; however, many fundamental questions remain as yet unanswered. Associate Professor Justin Ye, head of the Device Physics of Complex Materials group at the University of Groningen, studied superconductivity in a double layer of molybdenum disulfide and discovered new superconducting states. The results were published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology on 4 November.

Superconductivity has been shown in monolayer crystals of, for example, molybdenum disulphide or tungsten disulfide that have a thickness of just three atoms. "In both monolayers, there is a special type of in which an protects the from external magnetic fields," Ye explains. Normal superconductivity disappears when a large external magnetic field is applied, but this Ising superconductivity is strongly protected. Even in the strongest static magnetic field in Europe, which has a strength of 37 Tesla, the superconductivity in tungsten disulfide does not show any change. However, although it is great to have such strong protection, the next challenge is to find a way to control this protective effect, by applying an electric field.

New superconducting states

Ye and his collaborators studied a double of molybdenum disulfide: "In that configuration, the interaction between the two layers creates new superconducting states." Ye created a suspended double layer, with an ionic liquid on both sides that can be used to create an electric field across the bilayer. "In the individual monolayer, such a field will be asymmetric, with positive ions on one side and induced on the other. However, in the bilayer, we can have the same amount of charge induced at both monolayers, creating a symmetrical system," Ye explains. The electric field that was thus created could be used to switch superconductivity on and off. This means that a superconducting transistor was created that could be gated through the ionic liquid.

In the double layer, the Ising protection against disappears. "This happens because of changes in the interaction between the two layers." However, the can restore protection. "The level of protection becomes a function of how strongly you gate the device."

Cooper pairs

Apart from creating a superconducting transistor, Ye and his colleagues made another intriguing observation. In 1964, a special superconducting state was predicted to exist, called the FFLO state (named after the scientists who predicted it: Fulde, Ferrell, Larkin and Ovchinnikov). In superconductivity, electrons travel in pairs in opposite directions. Since they travel at the same speed, these Cooper pairs have a total kinetic momentum of zero. But in the FFLO state, there is a small speed difference and therefore the kinetic momentum is not zero. So far, this state has never been properly studied in experiments.

"We've met nearly all the prerequisites to prepare the FFLO state in our device," says Ye. "But the state is very fragile and is significantly affected by contaminations on the surface of our material. We will, therefore, need to repeat the experiments with cleaner samples."

With the suspended bilayer of molybdenum disulfide, Ye and collaborators have all the ingredients needed to study some special superconducting states. "This is truly fundamental science that might bring us conceptual changes."

Explore further

Shedding light on the mystery of the superconducting dome
More information: O. Zheliuk et al, Josephson coupled Ising pairing induced in suspended MoS2 bilayers by double-side ionic gating, Nature Nanotechnology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-019-0564-1
Journal information: Nature Nanotechnology

Provided by University of Groningen
Citation: Suspended layers make a special superconductor (2019, November 5) retrieved 5 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-layers-special-superconductor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Need a layman's explanation for how scientists contain antimatter

Nov 04, 2019

How to produce gamma rays?

Oct 31, 2019

MiniBooNE results at 6.1 sigma: Potential evidence for sterile neutrinos

Oct 31, 2019

The electromagnetic force of quarks

Oct 31, 2019

Neutrons, fusion and efficiency

Oct 28, 2019

Why is H burning not a B decay

Oct 24, 2019

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments