November 20, 2019

New geologic modeling method explains collapse of ancient mountains in American West

by Stony Brook University

New geologic modeling method explains collapse of ancient mountains in American West
Reconstructed paleo-elevation in southwestern North America at the Late Eocene (36 million years ago). Credit: Bahadori and Holt

By using the latest computer numerical modeling technologies, combined with geologic compilations and seismic data, researchers in the Department of Geosciences at Stony Brook University have developed a complete geodynamic model that explains the forces behind the remarkable collapse of what were lofty mountains some 30 million years ago in what is now part of the American West.

The research, published in Nature Communications, includes visuals that reveal how the mountains were probably higher than the Rockies are today and how a complex system of faults chopped the region up, allowing mountains to expand bountifully and form the Basin and Range province and the now dangerous San Andreas fault system in California.

The is authored by graduate student Ali Bahadori and William E. Holt, Ph.D., and the study was funded by the National Science Foundation.

Holt, who is the project leader, says that the results will be combined with climate and erosion models of the vast region to better explain this geologic evolution over millions of years and its impact on the fauna and flora found in the fossil record.

Explore further

Study provides new insight into origin of Canadian Rockies
More information: Alireza Bahadori et al. Geodynamic evolution of southwestern North America since the Late Eocene, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-12950-8
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Stony Brook University
Citation: New geologic modeling method explains collapse of ancient mountains in American West (2019, November 20) retrieved 20 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-geologic-method-collapse-ancient-mountains.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

18 hours ago

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

21 hours ago

Effects of a Change of Direction of the Rotation of the Earth?

Nov 18, 2019

M7.1 Molucca Sea, Northern Indonesia

Nov 16, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Nov 14, 2019

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

Nov 13, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments