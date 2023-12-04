State University of New York at Stony Brook, commonly referred to as Stony Brook University was founded in 1957 in Stony Brook on the North Shore of Long Island in New York. Today, Stony Brook University has 22,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. The university operated two SUNY-wide research centers; Institute for Theoretical Physics and the Marine Sciences Research Center. Brookhaven National Labs is managed by Stony Brook University for U.S. Department of Energy. Sony Brook offers medical degrees, dental degrees, nursing degrees, engineering degrees and more.

Address 144 Administration, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Website http://www.stonybrook.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stony_Brook_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

