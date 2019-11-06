November 6, 2019

Electrochemistry amps up in pharma

by American Chemical Society

Sparked by several high-profile reports, electrochemistry—using electricity to perform chemical reactions like oxidation and reduction—is gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical field. Some researchers have embraced the technology as a tool to synthesize compounds that are difficult or impossible to make using traditional chemical reagents, and to do so in a safer, more environmentally friendly way, according to an article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society.

Synthetic organic chemists typically use reducing reagents to introduce electrons to molecules and oxidizing reagents to strip them out. But sometimes, it can be difficult to change one part of a molecule without affecting the rest of it. In addition, many of these reagents are harsh and generate lots of waste, which can create safety concerns and disposal problems. In contrast, offers more selectivity in adding or removing electrons from groups, along with producing less waste and , Senior Correspondent Bethany Halford writes.

When medicinal chemists first began experimenting with electrochemistry, they often cobbled together large, inefficient setups to perform the technique. However, in 2017 a collaboration between a synthetic organic chemist and an instrument maker resulted in the ElectraSyn 2.0, an electrochemistry module that combines several bulky devices into a sleek, efficient package, opening up the technology to chemists who aren't electronics whizzes. Now, researchers have published several high-profile reports in which they used electrochemistry to construct drugs and other molecules that couldn't be made (easily or at all) by traditional routes. The biggest remaining challenge is converting from lab-scale production, which is what the ElectraSyn 2.0 offers, to intermediate- and large-scale synthesis without having to completely re-engineer the system, process chemists say.

Explore further

Electrochemistry opens up novel access to important classes of substances
More information: "Amping up the pharma lab: Drug companies explore the potential of electrochemistry," cen.acs.org/synthesis/medicina … rug-companies/97/i43
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Electrochemistry amps up in pharma (2019, November 6) retrieved 6 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-electrochemistry-amps-pharma.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

"Heat resistance temperature" and melting point?

48 minutes ago

Energy of a chemical reaction

5 hours ago

Experimental method question - electrochemistry

Nov 05, 2019

Products of Concentrated Barium Chloride Electrolysis?

Nov 04, 2019

Actual yield determination by experiment

Oct 31, 2019

What is the use of sodium bicarbonate and electrolyzed water?

Oct 31, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments