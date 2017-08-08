Chemists use electrochemistry to amp up drug manufacturing

Chemists use electrochemistry to amp up drug manufacturing
Song Lin, assistant professor of chemistry at Cornell University. Lin and his team have developed a technique that creates vicinal diamines more easily and without the toxic waste. Credit: Cornell University

Give your medicine a jolt. By using - electrochemistry - a technique that combines electricity and chemistry, future pharmaceuticals - including many of the top prescribed medications in the United States - soon may be easily scaled up to be manufactured in a more sustainable way.

Currently, making pharmaceuticals involves creating that require several steps and intense energy. The process also spawns copious amounts of environmentally harmful - and usually toxic - waste.

At the heart of many popular pharmaceuticals are vicinal diamines, which contain carbon-nitrogen chemical bonds, a bioactive foundation for the medicine. According to Song Lin, assistant professor of chemistry, many widely consumed therapeutic agents have these diamines, including prescription-strength flu medicines, penicillin and some anti-cancer drugs.

Lin and his team have developed a technique that creates vicinal diamines more easily and without the toxic waste. The process uses electricity and chemistry - electrochemistry - and then employs Earth-abundant manganese.

"The current process generates a lot of product to make this chemical bond. When you can create a product electrosynthetically, rather than chemically, it is much more straightforward and sustainable," Lin said.

The study is published in journal Science today.

In addition to Lin as a senior author, "Metal-catalyzed Electrochemical Diazidation of Alkenes" was written by lead author postdoctoral researcher Niankai Fu, graduate student Greg Sauer; Ambarneil Saha and Aaron Loo. Cornell laboratory startup money funded this research, and the National Science Foundation provides funding to Sauer.

Explore further: New chemical reaction could eventually yield new fuels and medications

More information: "Metal-catalyzed electrochemical diazidation of alkenes" Science (2017). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aan6206

