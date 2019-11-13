November 13, 2019

When reporting climate-driven human migration, place matters

by Mikayla MacE, University of Arizona

When reporting climate-driven human migration, place matters
Professor Kevin Anchukaitis and graduate student Talia Anderson coring trees in Guatemala. Credit: Mari Cleven

A quick Google search for "What is driving migration from Central America?" reveals that nearly all of the top hits claim climate change as a major catalyst for the mass movement of people out of their home countries. University of Arizona climate researchers, however, have shown that the reality is much more nuanced.

"We were seeing articles in big-name media saying migration from Central America is being driven by and yet, we were looking at these and asking, where is the evidence?" said Kevin Anchukaitis, professor in the School of Geography and Development.

To nail down the reality, a team led by Anchukaitis analyzed 40 years of daily weather records from El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras—especially the Central American region known as the "Dry Corridor."

They focused on changes in the timing and intensity of the Central American Midsummer Drought, an annual dip in totals during the summer months. Millions of families in the region plant crops in rhythm with the annual peaks and troughs in rainfall.

"If rainfall comes at a different time, or if it's less than normal," Anderson said, "it could result in a crop failure and food insecurity," said geography graduate student Talia Anderson, lead author on the paper that was recently published in Environmental Research Letters.

Anderson analyzed a combination of daily satellite and rain gauge estimates, allowing her to look at continuously across space over the past four decades.

The findings revealed a complex pattern across the region. In most places, the researchers found insignificant changes in rainfall patterns over the past 40 years. Some local areas, however, changed significantly: Some have gotten drier, while others got wetter. In some places the Midsummer Drought starts earlier or ends later, but elsewhere the researchers found no changes.

"If you average across the entire region you wouldn't see a trend going either way," Anderson said. "The most important conclusion is that scale matters.

"The news media don't have this local connection that this study is providing," Anderson added. "We can now say, 'In one part of Guatemala or this part of Nicaragua, you do see a change in these important features of the Midsummer Drought, but in a lot of other regions where we know a lot of migration is originating, we don't see significant rainfall trends.'"

According to Anchukaitis' paleoclimatology research, there's simply a lot of natural variability in rainfall in Central America.

"Even though change is very real and is projected to make the region significantly drier later in this century, with this study, we can't yet claim that any trends we see are a result of human-caused climate change," Anderson said.

Migration is complicated and there are many reasons that people migrate, Anchukaitis added. That doesn't mean that an individual climate event can't have an impact, but there are other driving forces, he said, such as limited land and resources, violence and corruption.

Explore further

How climate change is driving emigration from Central America
More information: Talia Anderson et al, Multiscale trends and precipitation extremes in the Central American Midsummer Drought, Environmental Research Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ab5023
Journal information: Environmental Research Letters

Provided by University of Arizona
Citation: When reporting climate-driven human migration, place matters (2019, November 13) retrieved 13 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-climate-driven-human-migration.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

7 hours ago

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

9 hours ago

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 11, 2019

China's diffuse chloro-carbon emissions?

Nov 09, 2019

Radiative Forcing of Methane in Shortwave

Nov 05, 2019

Carbon sequestration, how does it work? Is it practical?

Nov 03, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments