The University of Arizona (UA) was established in 1885 in Tuscon, Arizona. UA has the only medical school in Arizona. Aside from medical research, patient care and health sciences, UA is noted for its two herbariums. One herbarium has more than 400,000 plant species and the other has 40,000 types of fungi. The Flandrau Science Center has a planetarium, public telescope and conducts astronomy research. Other noteworthy departments include astrophysics, optical sciences, earth sciences, hydrology, hydrogeology and engineering. UA receives NASA grants and other funding sources. The Carnegie Foundation rates UA as a RU/VH university.

Address P.O. Box 210158, Suite 413 Tucson, AZ 85721-0158 Website http://www.arizona.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Arizona

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed