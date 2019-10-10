October 10, 2019

New science on cracking leads to self-healing materials

by Princeton University

Cracks in the desert floor appear random to the untrained eye, even beautifully so, but the mathematics governing patterns of dried clay turn out to be predictable—and useful in designing advanced materials.

In a pair of new studies from Princeton University, researchers found that in a large class of common materials, including clay and human skin, individual of the material shrink as they dry. The amount and speed of shrinkability varies with the material's . By harnessing this previously unknown trait, the researchers are able to predict, and even reverse, cracking over time.

"The application of materials that spontaneously heal themselves, by leveraging shrinkability, is something I'm very excited about," said Sujit Datta, assistant professor of chemical and at Princeton University and lead author on the studies.

In the first paper (Soft Matter, DOI: 10.1039/C9SM00731H), by balancing conditions just so, the researchers fine-tuned a shrinkable granular material so that it alternately cracked apart in precise clusters, didn't crack at all, or started to crack but closed again.

The second paper, due out October 10 in Physical Review Letters, lays out the general physics governing shrinkability—that is, how each grain changes individually as it interacts with the aggregate, and how this trait impacts the sizes of clusters left after a granular material cracks. Nearly a century of work in this field had assumed all grains retain their size, failing to describe the shrinking of individual grains in such materials. The revelation impacts everything from biomedical treatments to fuel cells to toxic-waste containment.

Explore further

Physicists find weak spots in ceramic/graphene composites
More information: H. Jeremy Cho et al. Crack formation and self-closing in shrinkable, granular packings, Soft Matter (2019). DOI: 10.1039/C9SM00731H

"Scaling law for cracking in shrinkable, granular packings", Physical Review Letters, journals.aps.org/prl/accepted/ … 732c7f142ea0698a4156

Journal information: Physical Review Letters , Soft Matter

Provided by Princeton University
Citation: New science on cracking leads to self-healing materials (2019, October 10) retrieved 10 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-science-self-healing-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reconciling Ea with G

4 hours ago

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019

20 hours ago

Computer code that handles the periodic table of elements

Oct 09, 2019

Calculating the Molecular Orbitals of a Molecular State

Oct 08, 2019

Computer models that predict the maximum power of a chemical reaction

Oct 08, 2019

Understanding nucleation of salt deposits (mixing waters)

Oct 05, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration