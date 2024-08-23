Princeton University was founded in 1746 as a private university currently located in Princeton, New Jersey. Originally, the university was called College of New Jersey and located in Elizabeth, New Jersey. (no relation to the College of New Jersey located in Trenton). Today, Princeton University is rated as a research institution with approximately 7,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Princeton University is the 4th wealthiest university in the world with nearly a $16 billion endowment. Princeton is highly rated among national and universities world wide. Notable programs include, psychology, behavioral neuroscience, public and international affairs, graduate engineering and finance.

Address 22 Chambers Street, Suite 201 Princeton, N.J. 08542 Website http://www.princeton.edu/main/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Princeton_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed