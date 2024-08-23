Princeton University was founded in 1746 as a private university currently located in Princeton, New Jersey. Originally, the university was called College of New Jersey and located in Elizabeth, New Jersey. (no relation to the College of New Jersey located in Trenton). Today, Princeton University is rated as a research institution with approximately 7,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Princeton University is the 4th wealthiest university in the world with nearly a $16 billion endowment. Princeton is highly rated among national and universities world wide. Notable programs include, psychology, behavioral neuroscience, public and international affairs, graduate engineering and finance.

Better mixing leads to faster reactions for key chemicals

Pouring cream into coffee creates a show of eddies that rivals Jupiter's roiling storms. But one clank of the spoon collapses all that black and tan chaos into a smooth, uniform brown. It turns out there's a lot to that mixing. ...

Polymers

Jul 11, 2024

A small factor makes a big impact on genome editing

Through years of engineering gene-editing systems, researchers have developed a suite of tools that enable the modification of genomes in living cells, akin to "genome surgery." These tools, including ones based on a natural ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 22, 2024

Physicists discover a novel quantum state in an elemental solid

Physicists have observed a novel quantum effect termed "hybrid topology" in a crystalline material. This finding opens up a new range of possibilities for the development of efficient materials and technologies for next-generation ...

Condensed Matter

Apr 10, 2024

