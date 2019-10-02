Quantizing single-molecule surface enhanced Raman Scattering with DNA origami metamolecules

LEFT: Schematic drawings of DNA origami template. (A) Single triangular origami. (B) The rhombus-shaped super-origami. (C) The trapezoid-shaped super-origami. RIGHT: Super-origami templates. (A) Schematic illustration of the building procedure. Super-origami templates were assembled from two triangular origami units with site-specific anchors. (B) Atomic force microscopy (AFM) image and the counted yield of the rhombus-shaped super-origami (N=132). (C) AFM image and the counted yield of the trapezoid-shaped super-origami (N=229). Credit: Science Advances, doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aau4506

Tailored metal nanoclusters can be actively developed in the lab to manipulate light at the subwavelength scale for nanophotonic applications. However, their precise molecular arrangement in a hotspot with fixed numbers and positions remain challenging to investigate. Weina Fang and colleagues at the school of chemistry and chemical engineering, Key Lab of Interfacial Physics and Technology, Organic Electronics and Information Displays and the Institute of Intelligent Systems in China and Germany; engineered DNA origami metamolecules with Fano resonances (DMFR) (a type of resonance scattering phenomenon), and published the results in Science Advances. The molecules precisely localized single dye molecules to produce quantified surface-enhanced Raman scattering responses (SERS). To deliver tailored plasmonic combinations, Fang et al. developed a general and programmable method by anchoring a set of large gold nanoparticles (L-AuNPs) on prescribed n-tuple (an ordered list of n elements) docking sites of super-origami DNA frameworks.

The research team then built a tetrameric nanocluster with four spatially organized 80-nm L-AuNPs to exhibit peak-and-dip Fano characteristics. They observed the collection of a prominent SERS spectrum at the level of a single dye molecule. The research team expects the DMFR to provide physical insights into single-molecule SERS. The work will open new opportunities to develop plasmonic nanodevices for ultra-sensitive sensing, nanocircuits and nanophotonic lasers.

In nanotechnology, metallic nanostructures that support surface plasmons are of great interest due to their potential to coordinate light at the nanoscale. Metal nanoclusters with spatially coupled nanoparticles known as metamolecules; resemble molecules with spatially coupled atoms to display optical properties attractive for applications as metamaterials. These properties can be included to form nanocircuits, plasmonic sensors and subwavelength waveguides. Theoretical and experimental studies have confirmed that strong field localization at hotspots of plasmonic structures can yield drastic spectroscopic enhancement in the single-molecule regime. Physicists are yet to directly quantify single molecules within hotspots. Challenges include, the simultaneous nanometer-precise control of metal nanoparticle geometries and detecting the number and position of single molecules localized within the hotspot.

Researchers had previously used top-down lithography and bottom-up self-assembly techniques to engineer complex plasmonic nanostructures with high precision to detect single molecules. For instance, DNA origami-based self-assembly can provide a highly programmable approach to design nanopatterns with nanoscale addressability as molecules and nanoparticles. Researchers had already used DNA origami-supported nanoantennas to plasmonically enhance the emission of a fluorophore or Raman dye proximal to metal nanoparticles.

Design principle and SEM characterization of super-origami DNA nanostructures with n-tuples. (A) Oligomeric super-origami templates for the construction of AuNP n-tuples. Arrows indicate the directions. (B) Atomic force microscope (AFM) characterization of DNA super-origami. (C to E) SEM characterizations of AuNPs n-tuples. Scale bars, 100 nm. Credit: Science Advances, doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aau4506.

In the present work, Fang et al. reported a general strategy to organize large gold nanoparticles (L-AuNPs) precisely into plasmonic metamolecules with superorigami DNA frameworks. The research team designed the DNA super-origami with n-tuple docking sites to form rhombic tetrameric nanoclusters of AuNPs. They explored the very strong electromagnetic field localized in hotspots at the wavelength of the Fano minimum. Fang et al. developed a platform to quantify surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) of single dye molecules within the hotspot of a DNA origami metamolecule using Fano resonances (DMFR). To tailor plasmonic permutations, the research team used super-origami as templates and anchored L-AuNPs on prescribed n-tuple docking sites.

They constructed three different super-origami templates, with DNA capture strands anchored at specific positions to form rhombus and trapezoid-shaped super-origami structures. The research team anchored a set of L-AuNPs with two different diameters, site-specifically on purified super-origami templates via DNA hybridization. Fang et al. used scanning electron microscopy (SEM) to observe quantitative anchorage of L-AuNPs on the super-origami templates. They noted similarities among several n-tuple structures due to their symmetry and randomness of adsorption to the glass substrate. The scientists observed high-yield formation of tailored L-AuNP plasmon permutations due to several reasons, including: