October 25, 2019

Retrieving physical properties from two-colour laser experiments

by Springer

laser
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

When photons of light interact with particles of matter, a diverse variety of physical processes can unfold in ultrafast timescales. To explore them, physicists currently use 'two-colour pump-probe' experiments, in which an ultrashort, infrared laser pulse is first fired at a material, causing its constituent electrons to move. After a controllable delay, this pulse is followed by a train of similarly short, extreme-ultraviolet pulses, ionising the material.

By measuring the total ionisation following the pulses along with the resulting electron energy spectra, can theoretically learn more about , light-matter interactions. In new research published in EPJ D, an international team of physicists, led by Eric Suraud at the University of Toulouse, discovered that these signals are in fact dominated by the less interesting interplay between electrons and the initial infrared laser. They show that more useful information is buried deeper within these signals, and requires sophisticated techniques to disentangle it.

The team's discoveries could enable physicists to learn more about processes such as vision and photosynthesis, as well as technologies like ; all of which are driven by ultrafast interactions between light and matter. Their analytical and numerical analyses offer the first indications of the mathematical techniques that can be used to extract physically useful information from raw, pump-probe data. They also provide an initial idea about how this information can be distinguished from the signatures arising from the initial infrared laser.

Suraud and colleagues obtained these findings by considering the responses of systems including helium atoms, diatomic nitrogen molecules, and ionised clusters of sodium, to two-colour pump-probe experiments. The team says their results call for improvements to both experimental and theoretical approaches to the technique. In the future, this could potentially allow physicists to develop robust analytical and numerical toolsets for studying ultrafast interactions between light and matter.

Explore further

New method for studying the interaction between light and matter
More information: Thomas Brabec et al, Physical mechanisms encoded in photoionization yield from IR+XUV setups, The European Physical Journal D (2019). DOI: 10.1140/epjd/e2019-90507-4
Journal information: European Physical Journal D

Provided by Springer
Citation: Retrieving physical properties from two-colour laser experiments (2019, October 25) retrieved 25 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-physical-properties-two-colour-laser.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Friction while rotating

2 hours ago

A physics perspective needed on how the Mitochondria machine works

Oct 24, 2019

What happens during electron capture physically?

Oct 23, 2019

Efficiency of computers vs. brains

Oct 22, 2019

Pre-1900s Educational Science Background?

Oct 22, 2019

How fast will two spinning weighted wheels propel a 7 lb cylinder?

Oct 18, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration