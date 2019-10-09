October 9, 2019

Nanoscale manipulation of light leads to exciting new advancement

by University of New Mexico

Nanoscale manipulation of light leads to exciting new advancement
Near-Field Enhancement. Credit: University of New Mexico

Controlling the interactions between light and matter has been a long-standing ambition for scientists seeking to develop and advance numerous technologies that are fundamental to society. With the boom of nanotechnology in recent years, the nanoscale manipulation of light has become both, a promising pathway to continue this advancement, as well as a unique challenge due to new behaviors that appear when the dimensions of structures become comparable to the wavelength of light.

Scientists in the Theoretical Nanophotonics Group at The University of New Mexico's Department of Physics and Astronomy have made an exciting new advancement to this end, in a pioneering research effort titled "Analysis of the Limits of the Near-Field Produced by Nanoparticle Arrays," published recently in the journal, ACS Nano, a top journal in the field of nanotechnology. The group, led by Assistant Professor Alejandro Manjavacas, studied how the optical response of periodic arrays of metallic nanostructures can be manipulated to produce in their vicinity.

The arrays they studied are composed of silver nanoparticles, tiny spheres of silver that are hundreds of times smaller than the thickness of a human hair, placed in a repeating pattern, though their results apply to nanostructures made of other materials as well. Because of the between each of the nanospheres, these systems can be used for different applications, ranging from vivid, high-resolution color printing to biosensing that could revolutionize healthcare.

"This new work will help to advance the many applications of nanostructure arrays by providing fundamental insights into their behavior," says Manjavacas. "The near-field enhancements we predict could be a game changer for technologies like ultrasensitive biosensing."

Manjavacas and his team, composed of Lauren Zundel and Stephen Sanders, both graduate students in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, modeled the optical response of these arrays, finding exciting new results. When periodic arrays of nanostructures are illuminated with , each of the particles produces a strong response, which, in turn, results in enormous collective behaviors if all of the particles can interact with one another. This happens at certain wavelengths of incident light, which are determined by the interparticle spacing of the array, and can result in electric fields that are thousands, or even tens of thousands, of times that of the light shined on the array.

The strength of this field enhancement depends on the geometrical properties of the array, such as the spacing between the nanospheres, as well as the size of the spheres themselves. Completely counterintuitively, Manjavacas and his group found that decreasing the density of nanoparticles in the array, either by increasing the spacing between each of them, or by decreasing their size, produces field enhancements that are not only larger, but extend farther away from the array.

"It was really exciting to find out that the key to these huge field enhancements actually lies in making the particles smaller and farther apart," says Zundel of the discovery.

"The reason for this is that the interactions between the nanoparticles, and thus the collective response, is strengthened," according to Sanders.

Explore further

Theoretical physicists manipulate light with nanoscale objects
More information: Alejandro Manjavacas et al. Analysis of the Limits of the Near-Field Produced by Nanoparticle Arrays, ACS Nano (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.9b05031
Journal information: ACS Nano

Provided by University of New Mexico
Citation: Nanoscale manipulation of light leads to exciting new advancement (2019, October 9) retrieved 9 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-nanoscale-advancement.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why can we not produce a "giant" nucleus?

10 hours ago

CP violation and phase

Oct 07, 2019

Neutrino/photon commonalities

Oct 06, 2019

Neutrino Confusion

Oct 06, 2019

Derivation of the Yang-Mills 3 gauge boson vertex

Oct 04, 2019

Loop Corrections

Oct 02, 2019

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration