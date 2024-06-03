The University of New Mexico, (UNM) was founded in 1889 and presently occupies about 600 acres in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The UNM School of Engineering is ranked 14th in the nation by the Princeton Review. U.S. News & World Report ranks the UNM Medical School in the top 15 for primary patient care. The UNM Rural Medicine Department ranked second and Family Medicine ranks 6th in the nation. UNM researchers have been recognized with a Nobel Prize for Physics and one researcher is recognized as discovery the hantavirus. UNM has 40 doctoral programs, numerous undergraduate degrees and graduate programs. There are about 25,000 students in total attending UNM.

