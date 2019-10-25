October 25, 2019

Dynamic images show rhomboid protease in action

by Forschungsverbund Berlin e.V. (FVB)

Dynamic images show rhomboid protease in action
Investigation of the rhomboid protease GlpG by solid-state NMR. Credit: Barth van Rossum, FMP

Rhomboid proteases are clinically relevant membrane proteins that play a key role in various diseases. Using solid-state NMR spectroscopy, researchers from Berlin's Leibniz-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP) have now been able to watch rhomboid proteases in a native lipid environment at work. The obtained dynamic images will be useful for the development of new medication for diseases such as Parkinson's and malaria. The results of this pioneering work have just been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Tens of thousands of proteins are at work in our cells, around the clock. Some of these industrious workers sit in the , among them the family of rhomboid proteases. Given that these intramembrane proteases are involved in many , and also play a key role in diseases such as Parkinson's, diabetes, cancer and malaria, they are highly clinically relevant.

Previously, it had been possible to view rhomboid proteases using X-ray crystallography. However, this method was only able to provide static images from proteins in an artificial environment. Therefore it remained of great interest to see what happens in the cell where the proteins go about their main task, which is cleaving other , triggering a signaling cascade.

The long-suspected gate that opens does in fact exist

The research group led by Professor Adam Lange from the Leibniz-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP) has now been able to investigate this highly complex process, for the first time using solid-state NMR spectroscopy in a native-like environment. The researchers were able to observe how certain parts of the protease move. They also noticed that, in order to cleave other proteins, a gate opens briefly to let these substrate proteins enter the active center of the .

Findings relevant for pharmacological interference

The project, undertaken within the UniSysCat Cluster of Excellence, sets a base for an even better characterization of rhomboid proteases. What is more: The knowledge gained will be useful for researchers to investigate how they can pharmacologically influence the clinically relevant membrane proteins. Also Lange and his team now want to search for substances to inhibit errant rhomboid proteases.

Explore further

Location, location, location: Membrane 'residence' gives proteases novel abilities
More information: Chaowei Shi et al, Structure and Dynamics of the Rhomboid Protease GlpG in Liposomes Studied by Solid-State NMR, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2019). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.9b08952
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Forschungsverbund Berlin e.V. (FVB)
Citation: Dynamic images show rhomboid protease in action (2019, October 25) retrieved 25 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-dynamic-images-rhomboid-protease-action.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Potential sweep vs current sweep for a Polarization Curve

23 hours ago

Nanotubes and cancer

Oct 24, 2019

How can O- and COO- act as an electron releasing group in a π system?

Oct 23, 2019

Does the Buchner funnel have a better alternative with less loss?

Oct 23, 2019

Catalytic Hydrogenation of Alkenes

Oct 22, 2019

Actual yield of a chemical reaction

Oct 22, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration