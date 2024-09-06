The Forschungsverbund Berlin e.V. (FVB) was formed in 1992. It comprises eight research institutes. The institutes operate autonomously, but with a single common administration. About 1200 scientists and support staff are employed collectively and the institutes are funded 50/50 by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the State of Berlin. The research is highly complex and spans the spectrum of scientific inquiry, including advanced optics, microwave, and applied sciences.

Address Rudover Chaussee 17, 12489 Berlin, Germany Website http://www.fv-berlin.de/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ferdinand-Braun-Institut

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

