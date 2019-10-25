October 25, 2019

Daylight not rain most important for Africa 'green-up' phenomenon

by Lancaster University

rain
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Contrary to popular belief, seasonal rains are not the most important factor for starting the growth cycle of plants across Africa.

New research shows that the amount of daylight receive is the biggest contributing factor to starting the iconic 'green-up' phenomenon in Africa—where the continent's plants and trees grow their leaves.

A team of researchers from Lancaster University, the University of Southampton and the University of Seville, examining satellite sensor images of the continent and analysing the relationship between and have found the length of daylight to be the most important factor for the start of growth in vegetation. This was the case from the extreme north of Africa, across the Sahel and also in the southern African savannah.

Although a combination of climatic factors is key, the study found that days with shorter hours of sunlight before the start of growing season resulted in later onset of vegetation growth.

Although a combination of climatic factors is key, the study found that days with shorter hours of sunlight resulted in later onset of vegetation growth.

The research shows that preseason rainfall had no significant effect on the start of vegetation growth—with the exception of grasslands. This finding is backed up by other evidence that shows plants and trees across Africa greening ahead of rainfall.

However, multiple factors influence the onset of dormancy at the end of the growth season. In addition to the length of daylight, factors such as temperature are key with higher temperatures postponing the onset of dormancy of some plants and trees.

The findings are important to help understanding of plants across Africa as the World adapts to . Around 38% of the global climate carbon-cycle feedback comes from Africa—therefore it is important to understand the continent's vegetation responses to develop accurate atmospheric models.

Professor Peter Atkinson, Dean of Lancaster University's Faculty of Science and Technology and Senior Researcher on the project, said: "The triggers of vegetation growth in Africa are poorly understood. This study provides evidence that, contrary to widely held expectations, rainfall is not a direct driver of vegetation onset and dormancy in Africa and that the amount of daylight available, is a more important factor.

"These findings are important as they help us to understand how vegetation will respond in a world where climate change could lead to variation in factors such as rainfall and temperature."

This research highlights the importance of daylight in vegetation phenology, the seasonal growing cycle of plants, and is a key factor that should be included into all models that depend on vegetation phenology and productivity.

Jadunandan Dash, Professor of Remote Sensing at the University of Southampton, said: "These findings add to our understanding of vegetation seasonality across Africa, although day length is a primary driver, it is clear that vegetation phenology is influence by the combination of two or more factors rather than a single factor. These results coupled with the development of new satellite remote sensing capabilities would help to develop and characterise better model to represent the complex vegetation-climate interaction across Africa and therefore reduce uncertainty in quantifying carbon exchanges."

The research has been published in the journal Communications Biology.

Explore further

Research shows plants in Africa 'green up' ahead of rainy season
More information: Communications Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s42003-019-0636-7
Journal information: Communications Biology

Provided by Lancaster University
Citation: Daylight not rain most important for Africa 'green-up' phenomenon (2019, October 25) retrieved 25 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-daylight-important-africa-green-up-phenomenon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
73 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Atmospheric absorbance of CO2 and impact of increaseing concentration

14 minutes ago

Earth's Atmosphere -- Is gravity the reason we have air pressure?

9 hours ago

What is the total amount of paving in the US?

Oct 24, 2019

Chicxulub Dinosaur Killing Impact Also Responsible for Acidifying Oceans and Killing Ocean Life

Oct 23, 2019

Changes in Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown, ice ages

Oct 21, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Oct 20, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration