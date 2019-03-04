Rain is important for how carbon dioxide affects grasslands

March 6, 2019, University of Gothenburg
Rain is important for how carbon dioxide affects grasslands
Experiment with carbon dioxide. Credit: Louise C. Andresen

Vegetation biomass on grasslands increases in response to elevated carbon dioxide levels, but less than expected. Vegetation on grasslands with a wet spring season has the greatest increase. This has been demonstrated in a new study published in the scientific journal Nature Plants.

An important, but uncertain, factor in climate research is the extent to which all ecosystems can accumulate carbon from the increasing atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide. Areas covered by grass and similar vegetation play a significant role in this context. Worldwide these areas cover 29 per cent of Earth's ice-free land surface.

"These grasslands have great importance for carbon storage," says Louise C. Andresen, a researcher at the University of Gothenburg and one of the researchers behind the new research study.

In the study the researchers examined how 19 different land areas that were exposed to varying amounts of precipitation – in Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland, the United States, China and elsewhere – reacted in field-experiments with elevated carbon dioxide concentrations.

"In general the response was an increase in of less than 10 per cent, but there were large variations."

Spring rain affects plant growth

The results showed that it was easiest to predict how vegetation reacted to carbon dioxide during rainy periods. As the researchers expected, spring rain had a significant impact on the grasslands.

"Vegetation on grasslands with a very wet spring season increased most with elevated carbon dioxide concentration," Andresen says.

In addition, biomass on land with a very dry low season increased more than on land with a wet low season.

"Elevated atmospheric carbon dioxide allows to save water," Andresen adds. "We found that both the extra dioxide and better water household helped plants in dry ecosystems too."

Explore further: Elevated carbon dioxide suppresses dominant plant species in a mixed-grass prairie

More information: Mark J. Hovenden et al. Globally consistent influences of seasonal precipitation limit grassland biomass response to elevated CO2, Nature Plants (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41477-018-0356-x

Related Stories

US absorbed carbon dioxide despite drought

April 25, 2016

In the US, spring 2012 was the warmest on record. The subsequent summer was dryer and hotter than any summer since the 1930s, a period that became known in the history books as the 'Dust Bowl'. In 2012, drought and heat afflicted ...

Recommended for you

More evidence of sound waves carrying mass

March 6, 2019

A trio of researchers at Columbia University has found more evidence showing that sound waves carry mass. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, Angelo Esposito, Rafael Krichevsky and Alberto Nicolis ...

Biopsy frozen in seconds in the operating room

March 6, 2019

For rapid freezing of a biopsy sample taken from a patient, the standard procedure uses liquid nitrogen. However, this is not allowed inside the operating room. The consequence is a laborious procedure causing unnecessary ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.