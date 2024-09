Nature Plants is committed to publishing primary research into the molecular biology, physiology and ecology of plants—in both the basic and applied research spheres­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­—as well as investigations into the relationship between humanity and the plant kingdom.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website http://www.nature.com/nplants/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA