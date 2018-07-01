Research shows plants in Africa 'green up' ahead of rainy season

July 2, 2018, University of Southampton

A study led by the University of Southampton has shown the greening up of vegetation prior to the rainy season in Africa is more widespread than previously understood.

Geographers from Southampton, working with scientists at Lancaster University, used (satellite imagery), sourced over a 16 year period (2000-2016), to examine when plants in the continent began and finished their green period of growth. This was compared with meteorological data showing the onset and conclusion of the rains.

The researchers found that over 80 per cent of the commenced greening up before the beginning of the . This was most prominent in woodlands in the southern part of Africa, which saw greening as early as three months before the start of the rains. Only an estimated four per cent showed greening up after the rain began, and these were confined to the Sudano-Sahelian region above the equator.

The study examined crops, grasslands and woodland. It showed that crops typically began their growing season after the wet weather, while woodlands mainly greened up a week or more before the arrival of the rains. Grasslands fell into two groups, those which greened at the same time as rain and those which greened much earlier.

Jadu Dash, Professor in at the University of Southampton comments: "These findings add further evidence to the 'pre-rain green up' phenomenon observed locally across in Africa. The results contradict the widely held view that rainfall drives the onset and end of the vegetation growing season across Africa.

"Our study raises questions as to what environmental cues are initiating when rain isn't a factor. Climate change adds an extra dimension to this, making it even more important to understand how plants are responding to these cues."

Several theories have been suggested for what drives plants to green up, other than rainfall. Among these are a form of climatic memory mechanism in plants, day length, temperature, air humidity and physical attributes of plants, such as their ability to tap reserves of nutrients or deep root systems which access . Further research is needed to more fully understand these cues.

The African continent contains the world's largest area of savanna and around 17 per cent of the world's tropical forests. Savannas alone account for 30 per cent of the primary production from global terrestrial vegetation, underlining the importance of African vegetation.

The paper Large Scale Pre Rain Vegetation Green Up Across Africa is published in the journal Global Change Biology.

Explore further: Satellites reveal that green means rain in Africa

More information: Tracy Adole et al, Large-scale prerain vegetation green-up across Africa, Global Change Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.14310

Related Stories

Satellites reveal that green means rain in Africa

September 22, 2006

Scientists from the NERC – funded Climate and Land Surface Interactions Centre (CLASSIC) have found that the presence of green vegetation has a major influence on the amount of rain that falls in the Sahel region of Africa, ...

NASA studies details of a greening Arctic

June 2, 2016

The northern reaches of North America are getting greener, according to a NASA study that provides the most detailed look yet at plant life across Alaska and Canada. In a changing climate, almost a third of the land cover ...

New study shows the Amazon makes its own rainy season

July 18, 2017

A new study gives the first observational evidence that the southern Amazon rainforest triggers its own rainy season using water vapor from plant leaves. The finding helps explain why deforestation in this region is linked ...

Recommended for you

Scientists propose solution to 'Gaia puzzle'

July 2, 2018

Scientists may have solved a long-standing puzzle over why conditions on Earth have remained stable enough for life to evolve over billions of years. The 'Gaia' hypothesis proposed that living things interacting with inorganic ...

Climate change is making night-shining clouds more visible

July 2, 2018

Increased water vapor in Earth's atmosphere due to human activities is making shimmering high-altitude clouds more visible, a new study finds. The results suggest these strange but increasingly common clouds seen only on ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.