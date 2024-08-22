Lancaster University, officially The University of Lancaster, is a research-intensive British university in Lancaster, Lancashire, England. The university was established by Royal Charter in 1964 and initially based in St Leonard's Gate until moving to a purpose-built 300 acre campus at Bailrigg in 1968. Lancaster expanded rapidly and now has the 11th highest research quality in the UK and is the 16th highest ranking research institution according to the latest Research Assessment Exercise.

Address
Bailrigg, Lancaster, Lancashire, United Kingdom
Website
http://www.lancs.ac.uk/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lancaster_University

Fishing disrupts squaretail grouper mating behavior, study finds

Populations of squaretail grouper face an uncertain future as new research shows fishing that targets their spawning sites is causing males to be repeatedly scared away from their territories during their short mating meetups.

Aug 6, 2024

