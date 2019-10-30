October 30, 2019

Dartmouth to replace damaged $1.4 million microscope

Dartmouth College will have to replace a microscope valued at more than $1.4 million after water from a storm damaged it.

A official said Wednesday that the was damaged during a Sept. 24 storm and that Dartmouth was working with its insurer. It is hoping the microscope, which was housed at the Electron Microscope Facility, can be replaced soon. There was construction at the time of the storm.

The microscope allows for high-resolution imaging of the surface of a wide variety of samples such as metals, catalysts powders, bacteria, and even ice. The college says students can use a second to complete some of their work and that Harvard University and the University of New Hampshire have offered the use of their facilities.

