June 4, 2018

New transmission microscope for low-energy electrons

by Leiden University

Physicist Daniël Geelen (Leiden University) has developed a new microscope that uses low-energy electrons. Those are less harmful to biological and organic materials. Geelen defended his Ph.D. thesis on May 31st.

Electron microscopes offer scientists insight into a world which is inaccessible to 'normal' microscopes based on light. Electrons expose more detail than light particles because of their smaller wavelength. A (TEM) detects electrons that fly through a material. Using this technique, scientists saw for example a virus for the first time. TEM formed even the basis for two Nobel Prizes, in 1986 and 2017. Ph.D. student Daniël Geelen has now developed a new type.

The traditional type of TEM uses electrons with high energy, which easily fly through a sample and therefore produce high-contrast images. But such electrons also do a lot of damage, which poses a problem when studying delicate biomaterials. In theory, less harmful low-energy electrons would also fly through a sample, because they can transfer only little energy to the material. Daniël Geelen studied this option during his Ph.D. with Sense Jan van der Molen and Ruud Tromp. He developed the idea into a prototype electronVolt Transmission Electron Microscope (eV-TEM).

In addition to biological materials such as DNA, you can also use eV-TEM to study flat of one atom thick—for example layers of graphene or gold. The new not only provides accurate images, but in combination with a reflective electron microscope it also reveals electronic properties. With his dissertation, Geelen has started the development of a new branch in .

Provided by Leiden University

Citation: New transmission microscope for low-energy electrons (2018, June 4) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-06-transmission-microscope-low-energy-electrons.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The photoexcited graphene puzzle solved
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)