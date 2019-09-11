September 11, 2019

Soils could be affected by climate change, impacting water and food

by Rutgers University

Soils could be affected by climate change, impacting water and food
Increased irrigation by sprinklers at the Konza Prairie Biological Station in the Flint Hills of northeastern Kansas altered the soil pore system of a prairie soil. Credit: Edouard Sagues

Coasts, oceans, ecosystems, weather and human health all face impacts from climate change, and now valuable soils may also be affected.

Climate change may reduce the ability of soils to absorb water in many parts of the world, according to a Rutgers-led study. And that could have serious implications for groundwater supplies, food production and security, , biodiversity and ecosystems.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

"Since and other are shifting globally as a result of climate change, our results suggest that how water interacts with soil could change appreciably in many parts of the world, and do so fairly rapidly," said co-author Daniel Giménez, a soil scientist and professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. "We propose that the direction, magnitude and rate of the changes should be measured and incorporated into predictions of ecosystem responses to climate change."

Water in soil is crucial for storing carbon, and soil changes could influence the level of carbon dioxide in the air in an unpredictable way, according to Giménez, of the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. Carbon dioxide is one of the key greenhouse gases linked to climate change.

Soils could be affected by climate change, impacting water and food
An irrigation test area at Konza Prairie Biological Station in Kansas. Water infiltrated at slower rates in soils that received increased irrigation for 25 years. Credit: Alan Knapp

Giménez co-authored a study published in the journal Nature last year showing that regional increases in precipitation due to climate change may lead to less water infiltration, more runoff and erosion, and greater risk of flash flooding.

Whether will infiltrate or run off of soil determines how much water will be available for plants or will evaporate into the air. Studies have shown that water infiltration to soil can change over one to two decades with increased rainfall, and climate change is expected to boost rainfall in many areas of the world.

During a 25-year experiment in Kansas that involved irrigation of prairie soil with sprinklers, a Rutgers-led team of scientists found that a 35 percent increase in rainfall led to a 21 percent to 33 percent reduction in water infiltration rates in soil and only a small increase in water retention.

The biggest changes were linked to shifts in relatively large pores, or spaces, in the soil. Large pores capture water that plants and microorganisms can use, and that contributes to enhanced biological activity and nutrient cycling in soil and decreases soil losses through erosion.

With increased rainfall, had thicker roots that could clog larger pores and there were less intense cycles of soil expansion when water was added or contraction when was removed.

The next step is to investigate the mechanisms driving the observed changes, in order to extrapolate the findings to other regions of the world and incorporate them into predictions of how ecosystems will respond to . The scientists also want to study a wider array of environmental factors and soil types, and identify other changes that may result from shifts in .

Explore further

Climate-induced soil changes may cause more erosion and flash flooding
More information: "Decadal-scale shifts in soil hydraulic properties as induced by altered precipitation" Science Advances (2019). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aau6635 , advances.sciencemag.org/content/5/9/eaau6635
Journal information: Science Advances , Nature

Provided by Rutgers University
Citation: Soils could be affected by climate change, impacting water and food (2019, September 11) retrieved 11 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-soils-affected-climate-impacting-food.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
45 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Asteriod 65 million years ago at Mexican Gulf

4 hours ago

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Sep 10, 2019

What is a "lumachelic limestone"?

Sep 09, 2019

Hurricane Rotations

Sep 08, 2019

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

Sep 08, 2019

Detecting CO2 in the atmosphere

Sep 08, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration