September 9, 2019

Scientists establish new way to test for drug resistant infections

by University of York

Scientists establish new way to test for drug resistant infections
The research team are now working with clinicians at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to integrate this modified antibiotic into a rapid diagnostic test for antimicrobial resistance in urinary tract infections. Credit: University of York

Scientists have developed a method to test whether an infection is resistant to common antibiotics.

Beta-lactam (such as penicillin) are one of the most important classes of antibiotics, but resistance to them has grown to such an extent that doctors often avoid prescribing them in favour of stronger drugs.

Scientists from the University of York modified an antibiotic from the beta-lactam family so that it can be attached to a sensor, enabling them to detect the presence of bacteria resistant to treatment.

The new method could lead to clinicians being able to rapidly detect whether an infection is treatable with , reserving stronger alternatives for the patients that need them most.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major global threat accelerated by the inappropriate use of antibiotics.

Co-author of the study, Callum Silver, a Ph.D. student from the Department of Electronic Engineering, said: "If we continue to use antibiotics in the way we currently do, we may find ourselves in a situation where we can no longer use antibiotics to treat patients—resulting in millions of deaths per year.

"This study paves the way for the development of tests which will give doctors on the bacteria they are dealing with so that common antibiotics can be used whenever possible. Resistance to new antibiotics can emerge very quickly after they come into use and so we need to reserve them for when they are really needed.

"The discovery may also help to identify and isolate resistant bacteria, reducing the chances of large outbreaks."

One of the major ways in which bacteria become resistant to treatment is through the production of enzymes that can break down , rendering them ineffective.

The researchers were able to test for the presence of these resistance enzymes by attaching the modified antibiotic to a sensor surface which enabled them to see whether or not the drug was broken down.

The researchers used multiple techniques to show that the drug is still accessible to the enzyme, meaning the modified antibiotic could be used to develop things like urine tests for AMR bacteria in patients.

Callum Silver added: "The lack of diagnostic techniques to inform doctors whether or not they are dealing with resistant contributes to the problem of AMR."

"This modified antibiotic could be applied to a variety of different biosensing devices for use at the point-of-care."

Dr. Steven Johnson, Reader in the University's Department of Electronic Engineering, said: "This important study is the result of a close collaboration between physical, chemical and biological scientists at the University of York and lays the foundation for a new diagnostic test for drug resistant infections.

"We are now working with clinicians at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to integrate this modified antibiotic into a rapid diagnostic for antimicrobial resistance in urinary tract infections."

Explore further

New patient test could tell clinicians if infections are antibiotic resistant in under two hours
More information: Lisa M. Miller et al, Surface-Bound Antibiotic for the Detection of β-Lactamases, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.9b05793
Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by University of York
Citation: Scientists establish new way to test for drug resistant infections (2019, September 9) retrieved 9 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-scientists-drug-resistant-infections.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If a bond breaking absorbs energy, why does ATP hydrolysis release it?

4 hours ago

Do these half-reactions have electrode potential that depends on pH?

Sep 06, 2019

Temperature of a compressed gas

Sep 05, 2019

Question about equilibrium position

Sep 04, 2019

NMR: Why do "identical" nuclei not couple with each other?

Sep 03, 2019

Relative Permitivity

Sep 02, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration