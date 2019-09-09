September 9, 2019

The plus and minus of microtubules

by Bill Snyder, Vanderbilt University

The plus and minus of microtubules
The September issue of the Journal of Cell Biology featured the research of Marija Zanic and colleagues on the cover. The image is a montage of dynamic microtubule extensions (teal) grown in vitro from stabilized microtubule seeds (red). Credit: Vanderbilt University

Microtubules are protein polymers that assemble into dynamic structures, essential for cell division, shape, motility, and transport of intracellular cargos.

Proteins that regulate function and activity have been implicated in disorders ranging from Alzheimer's disease to cancer. By learning how microtubules work, scientists hope to find new ways to treat these diseases.

The "plus" and "minus" ends of microtubules switch between growing and shrinking, a phenomenon known as "dynamic instability." Now Marija Zanic, Ph.D., and colleagues have discovered that the distinct rate at which tubulin protein subunits dissociate (the tubulin "off-rate") underlies key dynamic differences between the two ends.

The researchers also found that a minus-end directed motor protein, the human kinesin-14 HSET, promotes minus-end stability by suppressing the minus-end tubulin "off-rate," even when challenged by the destabilizing kinesin-13 MCAK motor.

Their report, published in the September issue of the Journal of Cell Biology and featured on the cover, suggests that regulation of both the plus and minus microtubule ends is integrated to form the basis for the dynamic architecture of cellular microtubules.

Explore further

Solved protein puzzle opens door to new design for cancer drugs
More information: Claire Strothman et al. Microtubule minus-end stability is dictated by the tubulin off-rate, The Journal of Cell Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1083/jcb.201905019
Journal information: Journal of Cell Biology

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: The plus and minus of microtubules (2019, September 9) retrieved 9 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-microtubules.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How is Cdc6 only synthesized at G1?

5 hours ago

What enzyme removes the primer in EUKARYOTES

5 hours ago

How many alleles per gene the human species have today?

Sep 08, 2019

Central Sleep Apnea

Sep 08, 2019

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Sep 05, 2019

Dog Brains have been Modified by Recent human Selection

Sep 04, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration