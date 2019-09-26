September 26, 2019

The dark giraffe, the new dark horse

by University of Queensland

giraffes
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Darker male giraffes have been found to be more solitary and less social than their lighter-colored counterparts, according to new research from The University of Queensland.

A long-term study revealed that the color of male giraffes' spots more strongly relates to their patterns of social association, rather than their age, as previously thought.

The paper's lead author, Dr. Madelaine Castles, said male giraffes tend to increase in darkness as they age, but some males never darken and others even lose pigmentation.

"We now know that—rather than simply indicating age—color may display males' physical condition and be used as a way to signal competitive ability to others," she said.

"Male giraffes' color may function in a similar way to the lion's mane, as lions with dark manes are usually dominant and are preferred by females.

"We think that darker, more giraffes use an often-successful but risky mating tactic, roaming between groups of giraffes looking for sexually receptive females.

"In contrast, the lighter, less dominant males may be making the best of a bad situation so to speak, by remaining with in the hope of getting lucky when a dominant male is not around."

The researchers used photographs and data on 66 males collected over 12 years in the Etosha National Park in Namibia.

Fellow author, Associate Professor Anne Goldizen, said these findings are just the beginning of understanding color.

"The next step is to find out how color could be a signal of a male's condition," she said.

"color could be linked to testosterone, to heat stress, diet, genetics or a combination of multiple factors.

"The more we learn about giraffes, the more questions we have.

"And giraffes have recently been moved from 'of least concern' to 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List, so further research on these gentle giants is critical."

This study was published in Animal Behaviour.

Explore further

Two giraffes killed by lightning in Florida: park
More information: Madelaine P. Castles et al. Relationships between male giraffes' colour, age and sociability, Animal Behaviour (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.anbehav.2019.08.003
Journal information: Animal Behaviour

Provided by University of Queensland
Citation: The dark giraffe, the new dark horse (2019, September 26) retrieved 26 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-dark-giraffe-horse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Neolithic baby bottes promoted population increase

10 hours ago

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Sep 24, 2019

Viruses in Vaccines that can mutate and spread

Sep 24, 2019

DNA is Held Together by a Watery Environment

Sep 23, 2019

What does a good memory mean about the brain?

Sep 23, 2019

How have scientists derived the gene sequences known today?

Sep 23, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration