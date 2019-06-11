June 11, 2019

Two giraffes killed by lightning in Florida: park

With the death of two giraffes due to a lightening strike, a male and a female, there are 18 remaining in a wildlife park in Flo
With the death of two giraffes due to a lightening strike, a male and a female, there are 18 remaining in a wildlife park in Florida

Two giraffes were killed instantly when they were struck by lightning in the southeastern US state of Florida, the park where they resided said on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened to share the passing of two of our due to a ," the Lion Country Safari park, which is located north of Miami, said in a Facebook post.

"Lily and Jioni were in the pasture in their habitat when a severe thunderstorm quickly developed six weeks ago. Recent pathology results confirm that the giraffe did pass as a result of the lightning and that the manner of their passing was instantaneous," it said.

The park said that the giraffes have access to "numerous shelters in the multi-acre habitat."

But "if they don't choose to seek shelter, there isn't a lot we can do to encourage them to," park spokesperson Haley Passeser told the local WPTV channel.

With the death of the two giraffes, a male and a female, there are 18 remaining in the .

Explore further

It's a boy! April the Giraffe gives birth again

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Two giraffes killed by lightning in Florida: park (2019, June 11) retrieved 11 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-giraffes-lightning-florida.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Oxytocin

6 hours ago

The chemistry/physics of saltatory nerve conduction

Jun 09, 2019

If bacteria didn't have any food, would it die?

Jun 08, 2019

Hypoxia: Altitude vs Displacement

Jun 05, 2019

Are additives and preservatives in food bad for the human body?

Jun 05, 2019

RAPD - close proximity of primers

Jun 04, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration