It's a boy! April the Giraffe gives birth again

March 16, 2019 by Associated Press
It's a boy! April the Giraffe gives birth again
This photo provided by Animal Adventure Park shows April the Giraffe with her new male calf on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Harpursville, N.Y. The Animal Adventure Park said April gave birth to a healthy male calf Saturday. They say more than 300,000 watched live. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

April the Giraffe gave birth once again in front of an enthralled YouTube audience on Saturday.

More than 300,000 watched live as April gave to a healthy male calf at around 12:45 p.m., the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York said.

Park officials say the newborn giraffe was on its feet by 1:27 p.m., and nursing by 1:51 p.m.

"Success! With an average 15-month gestation, we are thankful to have a healthy calf on the ground, nursing and bonding with mom," animal park owner Jordan Patch said. "With wild giraffe numbers plummeting annually, every calf born counts."

April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri That came as a surprise for the small zoo 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

This is April's fifth calf and the second for her and Oliver, the dad of Tajiri and the newborn. A naming contest for the new will be held soon.

Fans will be able to see the little one face to face when Animal Adventure Park opens for the season on May 1.

Zoo officials said big brother Tajiri, meanwhile, is on his way to starting a family of his own. The park welcomed an adult female , known as Johari, in January.

It's a boy! April the Giraffe gives birth again
This photo provided by Animal Adventure Park shows April the Giraffe with her new male calf on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Harpursville, N.Y. The Animal Adventure Park said April gave birth to a healthy male calf Saturday. They say more than 300,000 watched live. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

Explore further: Pregnant again! April the giraffe's calf is due in March

Related Stories

Recommended for you

New 3-D map will help solve long-standing cosmic mysteries

March 15, 2019

A new study led by ANU has created a 3D map of the magnetic field in a small wedge of the Milky Way galaxy, paving the way for future discoveries that will improve our understanding of the origin and evolution of the Universe.

Dormant viruses activate during spaceflight

March 15, 2019

Herpes viruses reactivate in more than half of crew aboard Space Shuttle and International Space Station missions, according to NASA research published in Frontiers in Microbiology. While only a small proportion develop symptoms, ...

Quantum sensing method measures minuscule magnetic fields

March 15, 2019

A new way of measuring atomic-scale magnetic fields with great precision, not only up and down but sideways as well, has been developed by researchers at MIT. The new tool could be useful in applications as diverse as mapping ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

pntaylor
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Who cares!?!?!?!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.