Zoo's pregnant giraffe, April, is a live-streaming sensation

A New York zoo's pregnant giraffe has its own website, a GoFundMe page, an apparel line and millions of people worldwide watching live-streaming video waiting for it to give birth.

The 15-year-old long-legged internet star is named April and is expected to give birth any time now in an enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village 130 miles northwest of New York City.

The privately owned zoo's giraffe cam began live-streaming video from April's enclosure last week. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views on YouTube as people around the world check on April's condition.

The birth of April's fourth calf was still pending Thursday, when the live video was getting more than 115,000 views.

Explore further: Baby giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo seen on video

More information: www.aprilthegiraffe.com/

