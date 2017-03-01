Zoo's pregnant giraffe, April, is a live-streaming sensation

March 2, 2017

A New York zoo's pregnant giraffe has its own website, a GoFundMe page, an apparel line and millions of people worldwide watching live-streaming video waiting for it to give birth.

The 15-year-old long-legged internet star is named April and is expected to give birth any time now in an enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a 130 miles northwest of New York City.

The privately owned zoo's giraffe cam began live-streaming video from April's enclosure last week. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views on YouTube as people around the world check on April's condition.

The birth of April's fourth calf was still pending Thursday, when the was getting more than 115,000 views.

Explore further: Baby giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo seen on video

More information: www.aprilthegiraffe.com/

Related Stories

YouTube adds mobile video streaming for top talent

February 7, 2017

YouTube on Tuesday began letting popular online video personalities broadcast on the go using mobile devices, ramping up a challenge to Facebook and Twitter in the live-streaming arena.

72 million live YouTube streams for royal wedding

May 6, 2011

The wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton attracted 72 million live streams on YouTube in 188 countries and over 100 million views on the big day itself, the Google-owned video-sharing site said Friday.

Recommended for you

Genome editing: Pressing the 'delete' button on DNA

March 2, 2017

Until recently, genomics was a "read-only" science, but scientists have developed a tool for quick and easy deletion of DNA in living cells. This software, published in PLOS Computational Biology, will boost efforts to understand ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.