August 23, 2019

250,000 Melbourne residents losing water due to logging

by Australian National University

250,000 Melbourne residents losing water due to logging
Professor David Lindenmayer. Credit: Australian National University

Logging in Melbourne's largest water catchment has led to a loss of water equivalent to the amount used by 250,000 people each year, new research from The Australian National University (ANU) shows.

The Thompson catchment, located to the northeast of the city, is Melbourne's most important, helping supply water to five million people.

The researchers say 15,000 megaliters of water is being lost annually, and costs $1650 per megaliter to replace. Almost all of Melbourne's water comes from a series of linked water catchments, including the Thompson.

Dr. Chris Taylor, who led the research, said reduces water yield—the amount of water available for use—as regrowing forests consume more of it.

"We're already seeing the amount of water consumed annually by 250,000 people lost—that's the same as a city the size of Geelong," Dr. Taylor said.

"As the population continues to grow, water security is becoming a more urgent issue for Melbourne. In just five years, Melbourne's population has grown by half a million people.

"Water yields are already decreasing. In 2017-2018 it was 16 percent below the average for the last 30 years and 33 percent below the average for much of the last century. Climate change will only exacerbate this trend."

Dr. Taylor added if logging continued, as per current management plans, there would be up to 34 billion liters of water lost from the Thompson catchment by 2060.

"That's the equivalent of the needs of 600,000 people or greater than the entire population of Tasmania," Dr. Taylor said.

"Ceasing logging will result in increased water yields. Our modeling found that if logging had ceased in 1995, by 2050 Melbourne would have had an extra 14 billion liters of water per year."

Co-author, Professor David Lindenmayer, said it was "irresponsible" that Melbourne's largest and most important water catchment is being logged.

"This catchment is critical for the security of water to Melbourne," Professor Lindenmayer said.

"Yet almost 29,000 hectares, which is two-thirds of the entire catchment, is allocated to logging zones.

"Historical governments understood that the Thompson could not be logged indefinitely, and there was supposed to be no native forest logging in the Thomson catchment by 1967—but subsequent governments overturned this with huge cost to water yield."

Professor Lindenmayer said most of the trees logged in the Thompson catchment were used to produce paper.

"This is despite the fact that alternate sources are available from hardwood plantations," he said.

"An has previously found that the value of water is 25.5 times greater than the value of the timber and pulp produced from logging in catchments.

"So, there is also no economic case to continue logging water forests.

"The most socially and economically is to rapidly transition logging out of important water supply catchments, in order to increase Melbourne's future water supplies."

The research is published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Explore further

Logging must stop in Melbourne's biggest water supply catchment
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by Australian National University
Citation: 250,000 Melbourne residents losing water due to logging (2019, August 23) retrieved 23 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-melbourne-residents-due.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration